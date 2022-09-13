100 years ago

Sept. 13, 1922

HOT SPRINGS -- Augustin Lane, aged 9, who was found dazed yesterday from what hospital attendants said was due to having been given liquor to drink by a chance acquaintance, regained consciousness today and is said by physicians to be out of danger. A chemical analysis of the contents of the boy's stomach showed he had been drinking moonshine whiskey. Frank Edwards, alleged bootlegger, residing near the boy's home, was fined $100 and sentenced to 30 days in jail on a charge of transporting liquor, in Municipal Court this morning. William Carmody, who also was arrested in connection with the case, was liberated.

50 years ago

Sept. 13, 1972

WASHINGTON -- Mrs. Martha Mitchell [of Pine Bluff] has identified Steve King, head of security for the Committee for the Reelection of the President, as the man who allegedly tore the telephone from the wall as she was talking to a reporter in June, and who helped give her an injection in the buttocks "against my will." [Mitchell was] talking on the telephone to United Press International reporter Helen Thomas about her demand that her husband resign as chairman of Mr. Nixon's Reelection Committee.

25 years ago

Sept. 13, 1997

FORT SMITH -- The state Legislature's joint transportation committee began a study Friday on whether cars should be required to display license plates on the front and the rear. If passed, the proposal would cost the state $5.15 million and require reissuing all license plates for the 1.9 million passenger vehicles in the state, according to a report from Fred Porter, administrator of the state Office of Motor Vehicles. In each year after the initial reissuance, the report states, the state would have to spend more than $2 million, about twice what it costs now, to issue license plates. However, Porter said, the change would not cost Arkansas motorists any more because the law permits the state to charge only $1 for license plates.

10 years ago

Sept. 13, 2012

• Arkansas State Police Capt. Lance King likely won't travel to any more Little Rock or out-of-state games to provide security for University of Arkansas Razorbacks football events, his supervisor said Wednesday. Like several past commanders in charge of Troop L's Benton, Carroll, Madison and Washington counties, King was a regular on the sidelines with Razorbacks head football coaches at away games and bowl match-ups, as well as home games in Fayetteville. But a new policy adopted by the state police last month says troop commanders won't be considered for out-of-state security assignments to athletic events. That provision also applies to travel for commanders outside their troop's jurisdictions, said state police Maj. Les Braunns, commander of the agency's western region. The policy states, "Unless there are exigent circumstances, troop commanders should not be considered for the out-of-state travel/team assignment" for athletic event security. King's role in protecting the head football coaches came into question after he drove head football coach Bobby Petrino to the hospital after the April 1 motorcycle accident that ultimately led to Petrino's firing. The reason for the change, Braunns said, is to keep troop commanders at home where they may be needed for other emergencies.