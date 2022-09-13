Power restored after outage in Little Rock’s Heights, Rebsamen Park areas

An outage in Little Rock’s Heights and Rebsamen Park neighborhoods left customers without electricity for roughly two and a half hours on Tuesday morning, according to the utility.

“The power outage was reported to have started around 7:26 a.m. on Tuesday and all power was restored by 9:45 a.m.,” said Brandi Hinkle, a spokesperson for Entergy.

Hinkle said the outage, which affected over 2,000 Entergy customers, was caused by some equipment that had been damaged and burned.

“It is not uncommon for it to get too hot and burn some of the equipment we have,” Hinkle said.

She said more repairs were expected as the power was restored Tuesday using a temporary solution.

“It might take a bit to get a crew there, Hinkle said. “Where the equipment is located is a difficult area to get to. We might have to clear some vegetation in order to get a truck there in order to fix the damage.”

The utility will inform customers if there needs to be a planned outage in order to repair the equipment, though such an outage may not be necessary, the spokesperson said.