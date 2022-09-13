Police arrest three for hindering in case involving Rogers girl’s death

ROGERS -- Three people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old girl last spring.

Keith Foster, a spokesman for the Rogers Police Department, announced the arrests of the three connected with the April 13 shooting in the 400 block of East Asher Court.

Daniel Zenon Chavez, 44; Rosa Reyes-Zendejas, 42; and Giovanny Zenon, 21, all of Arkansas City, Kan., were arrested last week in connection with hindering apprehension or prosecution. Prosecutors have not filed formal charges against the three.

Police responded at 10:20 p.m. April 13 to East Asher Court in response to a shots fired call, according to a Police Department news release.

Alexus Nguyen was found unresponsive and sitting in a vehicle. She had a gunshot wound in the head and was later pronounced dead, according to the release.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for manslaughter for a juvenile boy involving the girl's death, Foster said. Police believe the boy has fled the area and law enforcement has been unable to locate him, Foster said.

Foster said police executed a search warrant on April 28 at the home of the three who were arrested. The Zenon family fled the state to Arkansas City and have not cooperated with the investigation, he said.

Foster said the investigation has indicated all three conspired and orchestrated in concealing the juvenile male who shot and killed the girl.

The three have posted bonds and were released from the Benton County Jail, Foster said.