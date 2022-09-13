PREP FOOTBALL: Dean, Scott use passing game to dizzying effect to earn Player of the Week honors

No team wants to go into a bye week with a loss, especially with the start conference play on the horizon.

Slade "Dizzy" Dean and Elkins avoided a letdown by beating Clarksville in the final nonconference game for the Elks, who improved to 2-1 on the season. Elkins was reeling following a 42-22 loss at home to Charleston two weeks ago. But the Elks got the bounce back they needed with Dean leading the way in a 62-20 victory at Class 5A Clarksville. The junior quarterback completed 22 of 30 passes for 223 yards and four touchdowns.

For his effort, Dean is the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Player of the Week for teams in Northwest Arkansas. Charleston's Brandon Scott is the Player of the Week for teams in the River Valley.

Dean, who is related to Jay Hannah "Dizzy" Dean, the Hall of Fame pitcher and later broadcaster for the St. Louis Cardinals of the 1930s, frustrated Clarksville defenders with his ability move around and connect with his receivers. Now, instead of consecutive defeats, the Elks have an extra bounce in their step this week while preparing for their 4A-1 Conference opener Sept. 23 against Gravette.

"Dizzy can make all the throws, whether it's in or out of the pocket," Elkins coach Zach Watson said. "He's very intelligent and has a great arm."

Charleston scored three touchdowns in the final 14 minutes to pull away for a 34-20 win over rival Ozark at Alumni Field in Charleston. Scott accounted for four touchdowns while passing for 180 yards and rushing for 141 yards. Charleston started poorly but still led at halftime when Scott scored on a quarterback keeper with 1 second left in the second quarter.

Charleston added another touchdown in the third quarter when Scott eluded a defender and completed a 27-yard pass to Reese Merechka for the score. He then hooked up with Bryton Ketter for a 28-yard scoring pass in the fourth quarter to put the Tigers up by two scores.

"Our team really had to find a way through in this game and Brandon carried us," Charleston coach Ricky May said. "He kept grinding, had some tough runs, and some good throws that led to touchdowns."

Charleston will host Nashville at Alumni Field on Friday before beginning 3A-1 Conference play at Greenland Sept. 23.

TOP PERFORMERS

DRAKE LINDSEY, Fayetteville, 21-25 256 3 TD passing

DANE WILLIAMS, Rogers, 16-22 262 3 TD passing; TD rushing

HUNTER HOUSTON, Greenwood, 21-29 192 3 TD passing

BO WILLIAMS, Shiloh Christian, 167 3 TD rushing; 7-153 2 TD receiving

CHRIS BELL, Gentry, 17-29 244 4 TD passing; 14-137 3 TD rushing

SETH FOSTER, Pea Ridge, 4 TD rushing

ETHAN MILLER, Prairie Grove, 2 rushing TD; TD reception; INT

JOE TRUSTY, Alma, 11-13 128 1 TD passing; 1 TD rushing

COLE KETCHUM, Hackett, 12-16 235 4 TD passing

ETHAN VASQUEZ, Magazine, 75 kick return TD; INT

BODIE NEAL, Shiloh Christian, 12-234 3 TDs receiving



