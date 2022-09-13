PREP GOLF: Bentonville Tigers roar to first-day lead at First Tee NWA Classic

BELLA VISTA -- Owen Crain and Zach Carter both fired 2-under 70s, and teammate Landon McNitt added a 71 as Bentonville roared to the opening-round lead in the First Tee NWA Confidence Classic on Monday at Bella Vista Country Club.

Crain and Carter shared the individual top spot and McNitt was third as the Tigers finished with a team total of 3-under 285. Springdale Har-Ber and Van Buren were tied for second at 320, 35 shots off the pace. Providence (334) and Mountain Home (335) rounded out the top five. Fayetteville (338) was sixth, two shots better than seventh-place Bentonville West.

"They are playing at a high level right now," Bentonville Coach Kent Early said. "Their focus and composure are keeping them dialed in. Really nice to see it come together for these guys as we wind down the season and head into the state tournament."

Har-Ber's Logan Mayo (72) was fourth, and Bentonville's AJ Martin (74) tied for fifth.

The final round of the event is today.

On the girl's side, defending state champion Springdale Har-Ber led the way with a 21-over 237. Bentonville (245) was second, followed by Bentonville West (247), Mountain Home (276) and Rogers Heritage (279). Rogers (291) stood in sixth, with Fayetteville (318) ninth.

Bentonville's Blakelee Sitton and Har-Ber's Lauren Milligan shot 5-over 77s, tying for first individually. Har-Ber's Charlie Whorton was one shot back, followed by Bentonville West's Tatum Potts (80) and Bentonville's Lauren Pleiman (81).

"Lauren and Charlie have led us all year," Har-Ber Coach Tim Rippy said. "You can always count on them to come out and shoot a very good score. I think that if you asked each of them individually, they're happy with where they're placed. But I think they'd both tell you that they can score better possibly. I think that there's some shots we left out there."

Alexa Burkett, who's tied for sixth, carded an 82 and gave the Lady Wildcats an added boost, Rippy said.

"For the last four rounds, her score has been dropping each and every round," Rippy said. "For her to come in with an 82, it gave us a third really good score and allowed us to build the lead we do have going into Day 2. Getting up and down around the greens was something that Lauren and Charlie both did a good job with, Alexa as well."





First Tee NWA Confidence Classic

Monday’s first round

Team scores

Boys (top four scores used)

1. Bentonville;285

2. Springdale Har-Ber;320

2. Van Buren;320

4. Providence;334

5. Mountain Home;335

6. Fayetteville;338

7. Bentonville West;340

8. Alma;367

9. Greenwood;368

10. Siloam Springs;373

Individual leaders

1. Owen Crain, Bentonville;70

1. Zach Carter, Bentonville;70

3. Landon McNitt, Bentonville;71

4. Logan Mayo, Springdale Har-Ber;72

5. AJ Martin, Bentonville;74

5. Stiles Hunter, Providence;74

Team scores

Girls (top three scores used)

1. Springdale Har-Ber;237

2. Bentonville;245

3. Bentonville West;247

4. Mountain Home;276

5. Rogers Heritage;279

6. Rogers;291

7. Greenwood;307

8. Van Buren;310

9. Fayetteville;318

10. Siloam Springs;335

Individual leaders

1. Blakelee Sitton, Bentonville;77

1. Lauren Milligan, Har-Ber;77

3. Charlie Whorton, Har-Ber;78

4. Tatum Potts, Bentonville West;80

5. Lauren Pleiman, Bentonville;81







