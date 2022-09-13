Report: Northwest Arkansas house prices up 27% this year

FAYETTEVILLE — The average housing selling prices in three Northwest Arkansas counties jumped nearly 27% for the first half of 2022 when compared to the same period last year, despite more homes being up for sale, according to the recently released Skyline Report.

The average selling price for a home in Benton, Washington and Madison counties for the January through June period stood at $385,821 according to the Multiple Listing Services database, up dramatically from $304,235 a year ago. Meanwhile, rising inventories of homes had no impact on prices, increasing from 642 homes available for sale according to the Multiple Listing Services database for the year before period, compared with 1,193 in the most recent six-month period.

In a statement released with the report, Mervin Jebaraj, director of Center for Business and Economic Research at the Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas said Northwest Arkansas faces a challenge in providing affordable housing options as the region’s population increases.

“… offering more affordable housing than other desirable metros is a competitive advantage that we are beginning to lose with the pace of price increases,” he said.

The report noted over the last decade home prices have gone up 128% in the two county area, an increase that’s outpaced the national inflation rate for the same period of 29%. Madison County was only recently added to the report’s calculations.

Jebaraj said in the multifamily segment for the first half of 2022, the vacancy rate for apartments was 2.3% or “functionally zero” with many apartment complexes working with waiting lists since demand is so high. One-bedroom apartments are in highest demand with a vacancy rate of 0.8% for the period with two-bedroom vacancy rates at 1%.

Low availability is pushing lease rates for apartments with rent up 12% when compared to last year. Rates are up 61% when compared to 10 years ago.

The Skyline Report examines the residential, commercial and multifamily real estate market in Benton,Washington and Madison counties. Researchers at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville’s Center for Business and Economic Research compile data for the report. Arvest Bank first sponsored the Skyline Report in 2005.