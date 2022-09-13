Saline County jail escapee captured





Authorities on Monday caught a man who had escaped from the Saline County jail over the weekend.

Wuanya Smith, 20, who was being held in the Saline County jail on a second-degree murder warrant out of Nebraska, had escaped from the Saline County jail about 10:30 a.m. Sunday by scaling two fences. He was caught about 9:30 a.m. Monday in Little Rock, said Saline County Sheriff Rodney Wright.

Two people whom authorities said helped Smith outside the jail during the time he was on the lam have been arrested, too, the sheriff said.

U.S. marshals and Nebraska police departments had been searching for Smith last month stemming from an investigation into the murder of Anthony Collins, who died Aug. 12 in Omaha, according to a Facebook post from Omaha Crime Stoppers and the police department. The authorities found him in Benton.

Smith is now being held in isolation at the Saline County jail, awaiting extradition to Nebraska, Wright said at a news conference Monday.



