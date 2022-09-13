Super Quiz: Horses

1. What was the name of Gene Autry's horse?

2. A young male horse or a kind of revolver.

3. This 1944 film starred Mickey Rooney, Elizabeth Taylor and Anne Revere.

4. A person who takes care of horses or a man who is about to be married.

5. What is a charley horse?

6. In Shakespeare, Richard III exclaimed, "A horse! A horse! My -------------- for a horse!"

7. A gait that is slower than a gallop but faster than a trot.

8. A person who drives a truck or a team of horses.

9. The offspring of a male donkey and a female horse.

ANSWERS

1. Champion

2. Colt

3. "National Velvet"

4. Groom

5. A muscular cramp

6. Kingdom

7. Canter

8. Teamster

9. Mule