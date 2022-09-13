Super Quiz: Horses

1. What was the name of Gene Autry's horse?
2. A young male horse or a kind of revolver.
3. This 1944 film starred Mickey Rooney, Elizabeth Taylor and Anne Revere.
4. A person who takes care of horses or a man who is about to be married.
5. What is a charley horse?
6. In Shakespeare, Richard III exclaimed, "A horse! A horse! My -------------- for a horse!"
7. A gait that is slower than a gallop but faster than a trot.
8. A person who drives a truck or a team of horses.
9. The offspring of a male donkey and a female horse.
ANSWERS
1. Champion
2. Colt
3. "National Velvet"
4. Groom
5. A muscular cramp
6. Kingdom
7. Canter
8. Teamster
9. Mule