Trout homers in 7th consecutive game; Angels fall

CLEVELAND -- Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout homered in his seventh consecutive game, one shy of the major league record, but the American League Central-leading Cleveland Guardians beat Los Angeles 5-4 on Monday night.

Trout's 35th homer of the season came in the fifth inning. The three-time AL MVP connected off Konnor Pilkington for a two-run, 422-foot drive to dead center at Progressive Field.

Pittsburgh's Dale Long established the MLB record of eight straight games with a home run in 1956. Don Mattingly of the New York Yankees matched it in 1987, as did Seattle's Ken Griffey Jr. in 1993.

"That's good company to be in," Trout said. "I'm just putting a good swing on the ball and they're going out."

Trout can match the mark tonight when the Angels continue their series with the Guardians. He said he isn't worried about Cleveland pitching around him.

"I'm going up there ready to hit and whatever happens, happens," Trout said. "I'll come in tomorrow and do the same thing because it's working for me."

Trout is the first AL player with a seven-game home run streak since Kendrys Morales of Toronto in 2018. Cincinnati's Joey Votto homered in seven straight last season from July 24-30.

Amed Rosario doubled home Steven Kwan with the go-ahead run in the seventh for Cleveland, which increased its advantage to three games over the Chicago White Sox and five games over third-place Minnesota.

"We've got some work to do to clinch the thing, but I think we've been working the right way all season," said Guardians catcher Austin Hedges, who hit a two-run double. "We're a team that does get the big hit."

The game featured a strange sequence in the seventh when Cleveland manager Terry Francona and Angels interim manager Phil Nevin were both ejected without a pitch being thrown in-between.

Things got heated in the seventh when Francona argued that Andres Gimenez was hit by a pitch from Ryan Tepera. Francona got ejected by umpire crew chief Ron Kulpa. When Tepera was denied warmup throws following the delay, Nevin got tossed.

"Truth be told, I don't know what was going through my mind, and I don't like that," Francona said.

Nevin agreed that Francona signaled for a replay challenge in time, but Kulpa didn't see the gesture. Tepera said both he and Kulpa apologized for their disagreement between innings.

"To me, that was a player safety issue, not allowing Ryan any warmup pitches," Nevin said. "And I didn't understand it."

Kulpa also exited with two outs and two strikes in the ninth after being struck on the mask by a foul ball hit by Matt Thaiss. Second base umpire Carlos Torres replaced him behind the plate.

Reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani went 1 for 3 for the Angels, who are 1-19 on the road against Cleveland since 2015.

ASTROS 7, TIGERS 0 Framber Valdez pitched his first career shutout to lead Houston past host Detroit. Valdez (15-5) posted his 24th straight quality start, tying Mets ace Jacob deGrom (2018) for the longest single-season streak. The left-hander gave up 6 hits and struck out 8 with 1 walk. The Tigers were shut out for the second day in a row and for a club-record 21st time this season.

BLUE JAYS 3, RAYS 2 Bo Bichette launched a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning after being hit by a high fastball in his previous at-bat, leading host Toronto past Tampa Bay.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 5, METS 2 Chris Bassitt had his shortest start in three months, failing to get through the fourth inning as National League East-leading New York lost to Chicago. Bassitt gave up five runs in 3 2/3 innings -- his quickest exit since he lasted a season-low 3 1/3 innings against San Diego on July 8.

PIRATES 6, REDS 3 Rodolfo Castro and Diego Castillo homered in a five-run fifth inning to power Pittsburgh past host Cincinnati.

INTERLEAGUE

RANGERS 3-6, MARLINS 2-10 Rookie Charles Leblanc hit a pair of RBI doubles during an eight-run burst in the fifth inning and host Miami defecated Texas to earn a split of a day-night doubleheader. The Rangers won the opener as Mark Mathias drew a bases-loaded walk to snap an eighth-inning tie.