Williams’ big numbers just part of Shiloh show

Being in the state's top 10 in rushing yards for the week is impressive. Being in the top 10 in receiving yards for the week is also impressive.

Doing both is a rare feat.

Shiloh Christian's junior running back Bo Williams put up big numbers during the Saints' 72-33 win last Friday at Tulsa Victory Christian.

Williams rushed 18 times for 166 yards and 3 touchdowns.

"I thought he ran the football extremely hard," Shiloh Christian Coach Jeff Conaway said. "He is a strong, powerful runner, and when you run the way he ran, he made himself extremely hard to tackle,"

Williams also caught 7 passes for 148 yards and 2 touchdowns. He nearly eclipsed last season's total for receiving yards (204) Friday alone.

"He caught the ball well out of the backfield," Conaway said. "He did a great job of just catching the football and making plays on the perimeter and in the intermediate zones as well. Bo is one of those guys that has worked really, really hard. He has committed to a life in the weight room, and it's good for that to be rewarded in the way that it was Friday."

Shiloh Christian (1-1) trailed 13-12 after the first quarter as interception of quarterback Eli Wisdom was returned for a touchdown. The Saints proceeded to outscore the Conquerors 60-20 the rest of the way.

Williams averaged 12.6 yards for each of his 25 touches, but he was far from the only member of the Saints' offense to have prolific success.

Wisdom passed for 458 yards and 5 touchdowns, running back Cameron Allen rushed for 3 touchdowns and wide receiver Bodie Neal hauled in 12 catches for 234 yards and 3 touchdowns.

"We found a few things that were working. We had a few plays that we felt really good about," Conaway said. "Some of those [plays] that would normally go for 5 or 8 yards, busted for 20 and 30 yards.

"As an offensive play-caller, when those things happen, you keep calling them. Fortunately for us, we executed a lot of those plays for Bo. ... When you do that, you have opportunities to accumulate a lot of yards and he certainly took advantage of it.

Williams' stat line is the culmination of an offensive showing from Shiloh Christian that Conaway said he doesn't think has happened since 1999, when current SMU Coach Rhett Laslee was under center.

"It's been a while since we went over 700 yards of offense and 72 points," Conaway said. "It's one of those things where you're not in that situation very often, but when you are, you got to enjoy it because you know that those Friday nights are really rare."