6A-East frontrunners set to meet

Conference play began last week for many across the state, and two of the biggest winners were in the 6A-East.

Little Rock Catholic (2-0, 1-0) began life in Class 6A with a 38-16 victory over Greene County Tech to continue its best start to a season in four years.

Up next is another new face in Benton (1-1, 1-0). The Panthers are coming off of a dazzling display against Sylvan hills last week, winning 58-24.

Benton will have to contend with a Catholic defense that is allowing 11 points per game.

Panthers quarterback Jack Woolbright will certainly help them do so. He had one incomplete pass (11 for 12) in his first varsity start last week and is joined in the backfield by Braylen Russell, who has rushed for 201 yards and two touchdowns.

Little Rock Catholic is led by senior quarterback Sam Sanders. He completed 11 of 14 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown against Greene County Tech. He also ran 6 times for 77 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Benton will likely be without its top receiver, senior Donovan Pearson, who missed last week's game with a "tweaked" hamstring. Benton looked to Elia Payne as his replacement. The sophomore had 4 catches for 124 yards and 3 touchdowns against Sylvan Hills.

Little Rock Catholic is off to one of its best starts under Coach John Fogleman, but that good fortune may run out when Benton comes to War Memorial Stadium. Benton 42, Little Rock Catholic 24

Little Rock Parkview at North Little Rock The Charging Wildcats (0-2) were picked by most to be among the favorites to challenge Bryant for class 7A supremacy. Instead, they have fallen flat on offense and scored 16 total points in two games. The schedule won't ease up this week as the No. 1 team in Class 5A visits. Little Rock Parkview 28, North Little Rock 17

Greene County Tech at El Dorado The Wildcats are winless through two games, but that's to be expected with the amount of talent they are looking to replace after winning the Class 6A state title. El Dorado started 1-1 before winning 10 of the next 11 games last season. A win against Greene County Tech would be a step in the right direction. El Dorado 28, Greene County Tech 18

Sylvan Hills at Searcy These are two formidable rushing attacks off to winless starts to 2022. The Bears, averaging just over 300 yards per game on the ground, will get a taste of their own medicine against Dede Johnson Jr., who rushed for nearly 2,000 yards a year ago. Searcy 31, Sylvan Hills 27

Joe T. Robinson at Morrilton The Senators (1-1) are coming off of a bye week and jumping right into the deep end of 5A-Central conference play, traveling to face the Devil Dogs (3-0). Morrilton will look to be the first team to find an answer for Robinson running back Noah Freeman. The senior has rushed for 232 yards on 11.6 per carry in the six quarters he's been able to play thus far. Joe T. Robinson 38, Morrilton 27

Beebe at White Hall These two are practically mirror images of one another. For Beebe (2-1), running back Kiandrea Barker is rated No. 69 in the 2025 recruiting class by 247Sports. White Hall (2-1) counters with Jayden Smith, a junior with 438 yards and seven touchdowns. White Hall 27, Beebe 21

Wynne at Magnolia Wynne (2-0) racked up 72 points against Fort Smith Northside last week. The Yellowjackets nearly eclipsed 500 yards on the ground and will look to put up similar numbers once again. Wynne 52, Magnolia 35

Warren at Star City Friday's rain couldn't hold Star City (3-0) back from cruising past Crossett for the school's best start (3-0) since 2014. The two games for Warren (1-1) have been decided by a combined six points. Star City is averaging 44.6 points per game. Star City 38, Warren 31

Harding Academy at Booneville The Wildcats (2-0) put together two impressive wins against Valley View and Camden Harmony Grove before their bye week. The Bearcats (2-0) have yet to allow more than seven points and will be a stiff test for the Wildcats, who have scored an average of 46 per game. Harding Academy 32, Booneville 21

Hope at Prescott A 20-minute drive up I-30 brings the Bobcats (0-2) to face the Curley Wolves (2-0). Prescott has won eight of the past 10 matchups between these two. Prescott quarterback Carston Poole is averaging 285 passing yards per game with five touchdowns. Prescott 48, Hope 21

Pea Ridge at Gentry Conference play hasn't hit every school yet. Pea Ridge's Brey Cook has already surpassed his win total from Year 1 in charge with wins over Gravette and Huntsville. Gentry is averaging 52 points per game. Pea Ridge has won the past six meetings, but that could change Friday. Gentry 41, Pea Ridge 31

Nashville at Charleston Quarterback Sloan Perrin has been a one-man wrecking crew this season for Nashville (2-1). He's thrown and rushed for over 400 yards each and is responsible for 11 touchdowns. The Scrappers boast one of the state's best all-around rushing attacks with five players surpassing 100 yards on the ground. Nashville 42, Charleston 28

Bauxite at Lamar Undefeated through nonconference play, Lamar (3-0) defeated Huntsville, Waldron and Dover. Bauxite (2-1) responded to an opening loss with a pair of wins. Lamar's defense has yet to allow an opponent to score more than 20 points. Lamar 31, Bauxite 19

Salem at Walnut Ridge Salem (3-0) has scored 20 points in all three of its games, but is undefeated thanks to a defense that has allowed 25 points. Walnut Ridge is coming off an 82-point shootout loss to East Poinsett County last week. Walnut Ridge running back Kai Watson has over 400 all-purpose yards and eight touchdowns this season. Walnut Ridge 35, Salem 30

Carlisle at Des Arc The state's highest scoring team traveling to face a team that has yet to score might not be so straightforward. Carlisle (2-0) has scored 115 points for a 57.5 average. Des Arc (0-1) has played one game, a 52-0 loss to Hazen, the No. 1 team in Class 2A. Des Arc has won the previous nine meetings between these former conference foes, but this could be Carlisle's best chance to end the streak. Des Arc 38, Carlisle 34