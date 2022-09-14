7-Day Menu Planner





A week's worth of quick, healthful meals for budget-minded families.

SUNDAY: Make it an easy family day and buy a smoked turkey breast. Serve it with Cool and Creamy Macaroni Salad (see recipe). Add green beans, sliced tomatoes and whole-grain rolls. Treat the family to carrot cake for dessert.

Plan ahead: Save enough turkey for Monday. Save enough macaroni salad and cake for Tuesday.

MONDAY: Use the leftover turkey in Turkey Enchiladas (see recipe) for a great-tasting way to save food dollars. Serve it with sliced avocados on lettuce. How about fresh blueberries for dessert?

Plan ahead: Save enough enchiladas for Thursday.

TUESDAY: Visit the deli and buy roast beef sandwiches with lettuce and tomatoes. Serve the sandwiches with leftover macaroni salad. Slice the leftover cake for dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Skip meat tonight for Garlicky Tomatoes With Olives and Whole-Grain Spaghetti (see recipe) for dinner. Serve it with a spinach salad and Italian bread. Peaches make an easy dessert.

THURSDAY: Here's an easy dinner prep story: Heat the leftover enchiladas, add a packaged green salad and finish with fresh tropical fruit for dessert. The end.

FRIDAY: The kids will love Walnut-Crusted Chicken Tenders (and so will you!). Heat oven to 425 degrees. Mix together crumbs of 6 whole-grain crackers, 2 tablespoons finely chopped walnuts, 1 teaspoon paprika, ¼ teaspoon coarse salt and ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper; place in pie plate and set aside. In another pie plate, whisk 1 egg white until foamy. Place 3 tablespoons flour in third pie plate. Place a wire rack coated with cooking spray on a foil-lined, rimmed baking sheet. Coat chicken in flour, then in egg white and finally in cracker mixture. Lightly coat chicken on each side with cooking spray. Arrange chicken on wire rack; bake 18 to 20 minutes, turning after 12 minutes, or until chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees. Serve with a carrot salad. Pears are a perfect dessert.

SATURDAY: Invite guests for simple and tasty Herbed Baked Tilapia. Place 4 tilapia filets on 4 pieces (12-by-18-inch) heavy-duty foil. Season with coarse salt and pepper. Sprinkle with parmesan-herb seasoning mix (such as McCormick). Bring up foil sides; double fold top and ends to tightly seal, leaving space for air circulation. Grill over medium-high heat 10 to 12 minutes or until fish is opaque throughout. Serve with your rice pilaf, fresh zucchini, a bibb lettuce salad and crusty bread. Buy fruit tarts for dessert.

THE RECIPES

Cool and Creamy Macaroni Salad

1 pound uncooked elbow macaroni

1 tablespoon coarse salt, plus more to taste

½ cup finely chopped red onion

1 rib celery, minced

¼ cup minced parsley or chives

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1/8 teaspoon garlic powder

Pinch ground cayenne pepper

1 ½ cups mayonnaise

Black pepper to taste

Bring 4 quarts water to a boil in large pot. Add macaroni and 1 tablespoon salt and cook, stirring often, according to directions. Drain; rinse with cold water; drain again, leaving macaroni slightly wet. Toss onion, celery, parsley, lemon juice, mustard, garlic powder, cayenne pepper and macaroni together in a large bowl; let stand 2 minutes to let flavors meld. Stir in mayonnaise and let stand no longer than 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste; serve. (Adapted from "The Complete Salad Cookbook," America's Test Kitchen)

Makes 10 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving (prepared with low-fat mayonnaise) contains approximately 212 calories, 6 g protein, 3 g fat, 40 g carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 399 mg sodium and 4 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 2 ½

■ ■ ■

Turkey Enchiladas

1 (8-ounce) package sliced mushrooms

3 to 4 cups shredded cooked turkey (see note)

3 cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided use

1 ½ cups sour cream

½ cup minced red onion

1 (4-ounce) can diced green chiles, drained

7 (7- to 8-inch) whole-grain tortillas

2 cups salsa

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

Microwave mushrooms on 100% power for 3 minutes; drain.

In a large bowl, combine mushrooms, turkey, 2 ½ cups cheese, sour cream, onion and chiles. Spoon about 1 cup of turkey mixture into each tortilla; roll. Place each roll, seam side down, in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Spread salsa on top. Cover with nonstick foil; bake 45 to 50 minutes or until bubbly and heated through. Remove cover; sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake 5 more minutes or until cheese melts.

Makes 7 enchiladas.

Note: If you don't have enough leftover turkey, use canned chicken breast.

Nutrition information: Each enchilada (prepared with reduced-fat cheese and sour cream) contains approximately 466 calories, 38 g protein, 19 g fat, 38 g carbohydrate, 113 mg cholesterol, 1,053 mg sodium and 4 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 2 ½

■ ■ ■

Garlicky Tomatoes With Olives and Whole-Grain Spaghetti

1 (13.25-ounce) package whole-grain spaghetti

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided use

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 medium tomatoes (about 1 pound), cored, seeded and coarsely chopped

¾ cup pitted Kalamata olives, coarsely chopped

½ cup packed flat-leaf parsley leaves, coarsely chopped

¼ teaspoon coarse salt

½ teaspoon ground pepper

½ cup crumbled feta cheese

Cook spaghetti according to package directions; drain. Return to pot.

Meanwhile, heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add garlic; cook 1 minute. Add tomatoes and olives; cook 3 minutes or until tomatoes are softened and heated through. Add tomato mixture to spaghetti. Stir in remaining oil, parsley, salt and pepper. Sprinkle each serving with feta cheese as you serve.

Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 384 calories, 11 g protein, 16 g fat, 51 g carbohydrate, 11 mg cholesterol, 504 mg sodium and 8 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 3 ½

Susan Nicholson is an Atlanta-based cookbook author and registered dietitian. She can be reached by email: susan@7daymenu.com



