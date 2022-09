Texarkana, 1908: The Post Pipe Co. was pictured along with the train on a rail spur that would have shipped the finished products around the nation. "This is a factory that is about 200 yards from our place. ... Mother is sick, she is up around the house now but has not been out. We have little chicks & more hens sitting." So said cousin Charlie to his cousin in Minnesota.

