August’s 8.3% inflation sinks stocks

Stocks tumbled to their worst day in more than two years Tuesday -- knocking the Dow Jones Industrial Average down more than 1,250 points -- after the Labor Department reported consumer prices rose 8.3% in August from a year ago, dashing hopes of a larger economic cool down in the United States.

Consumer prices in August overall were down from an 8.5% increase in July and the four-decade high of 9.1% marked in June. On a monthly basis, prices rose 0.1%, after a flat reading in July, according to the Labor Department. Fueled by high rents, medical care and new cars, so-called core prices leaped 6.3% for the year ending in August and increased 0.6% from July, according to the agency.

The sour inflation news sent the S&P 500 down 4.3% on Tuesday, its biggest drop since June 2020. The Dow fell 3.9%, and the Nasdaq composite closed 5.2% lower on the day.





"We thought we'd see inflation start to come down, and instead what we've seen is inflation really sort of entrenched," said Betsey Stevenson, professor of public policy and economics at the University of Michigan and a former member of the White House Council of Economic Advisers.

"If there's no real progress, then that says, 'Does the [Federal Reserve] need to take stronger action?' And if the Fed needs to take stronger action, what does that mean for the risk to peoples' livelihoods?" Stevenson said.

BEDEVILED MARKETS

The hotter-than-expected inflation reading has traders bracing for the Fed to ultimately raise interest rates even higher than expected to combat inflation, with all the risks for the economy that entails. Fears about higher rates sent prices dropping for everything from gold to cryptocurrencies to crude oil.

"Right now, it's not the journey that's a worry so much as the destination," said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments. "If the Fed wants to hike and hold, the big question is at what level?"

Overall, the S&P 500 fell 177.72 points to 3,932.69. The drop didn't quite knock out its gains over the past four days. The index is now down 17.5% so far this year. The Dow lost 1,276.37 points to 31,104.97, and the Nasdaq dropped 632.84 points to 11,633.57.

Big tech stocks swooned more than the rest of the market, as all 11 sectors that make up the S&P 500 sank. Most of Wall Street came into the day thinking the Fed would increase its key short-term rate by a hefty three-quarters of a percentage point at its meeting next week.

But the hope was that inflation remained in the midst of quickly falling back to more normal levels. The thinking was that such a slowdown would let the Fed downshift the size of its rate increases through the end of this year and then potentially hold steady through early 2023. Tuesday's report dashed some of those hopes.

"This piece of data just hammered home that the Fed isn't going to have the data to do anything differently than continue on their rate-raising path for longer," said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager with Globalt Investments. "It just increases the chance of an actual recession."

Many of the data points within the inflation report were worse than economists expected, including some the Fed pays particular attention to, such as inflation outside of food and energy prices.

Markets homed in on the 0.6% rise in such core prices during August from July, double what economists expected, said Gargi Chaudhuri, head of investment strategy at iShares.

The inflation figures were so much worse than expected that traders now see a 1-in-3 chance for a rate increase next week of a full percentage point. That would be quadruple the usual move, and no one in the futures market was predicting such an increase a day earlier.

Treasury yields, meanwhile, leaped immediately on expectations for a more aggressive Fed.

The yield on the 2-year Treasury, which tends to track expectations for Fed actions, soared to 3.74% from 3.57% late Monday. The 10-year yield, which helps dictate where mortgages and rates for other loans are heading, rose to 3.42% from 3.36%.

HARD LANDING

The Fed has been fighting inflation by raising interest rates, which are designed to slow down the economy by making all kinds of investments and loans -- from mortgages to auto loans to hiring -- more expensive.

The Fed's goal is to use higher rates to dampen demand in the economy, especially since its tools can't do anything to fix issues like supply chain logjams, worker shortages or Russia's war in Ukraine.





Before the latest inflation report, markets had already expected the Fed to increase rates by three-quarters of a percentage point at its two-day policy meeting next week that starts next Tuesday. That now appears to be fully locked in.

Some economists now expect the Fed to raise its benchmark short-term rate, currently in a range of 2.25% to 2.5%, to 4.5% or higher by early next year.

That would make it even harder for the central bank to meet its goal of achieving a "soft landing," whereby it would tame inflation without causing a recession.

"This was a disappointing report," said Laura Rosner-Warburton, senior economist at MacroPolicy Perspectives said of the August CPI. "It raises the risk of higher interest rates and a hard landing for the economy."

The fight against inflation brings heavy consequences and could eventually jolt the economy too forcefully, triggering a recession and a new wave of job losses. Still, the Fed has sent a clear message: It is pressing on.

"While higher interest rates, slower growth and softer labor market conditions will bring down inflation, they will also bring some pain to households and businesses," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in a closely watched speech last month. "These are the unfortunate costs of reducing inflation. But a failure to restore price stability would mean far greater pain."

Inflation is higher than many Americans have ever experienced, escalating families' grocery bills, rents and utility costs, among other expenses. It has deepened gloom about the economy despite strong job growth and low unemployment.

INS AND OUTS

Nationally, the average cost of a gallon of gas has dropped to $3.71, down from just above $5 in mid-June. But grocery prices have continued to rise rapidly, jumping 0.7% from July to August. In the past year, grocery prices have soared 13.5% -- the biggest 12-month increase since 1979.

Chicken prices have risen nearly 17% in the past year, and egg prices surged 2.9% just in August from July, up nearly 40% from a year ago.

Worsening food inflation is a particular strain on lower-income families, more of whom have had to turn to food banks and other aid as inflation has worsened. And the prices of many other goods are still rising even as supply chain snarls unravel, said Rosner-Warburton, the MacroPolicy economist.

"Companies are still putting through large price increases for those goods, and that's problematic," she said. It means the Fed will likely have to work harder to slow consumer spending through higher rates, Rosner-Warburton said.

Elaine Buckberg, chief economist at General Motors Co., said Friday that pandemic disruptions to overseas production of semiconductors, which have slowed auto output, have significantly dissipated and that overall supply chain disruptions have improved about 80% from the worst days of the pandemic.

Yet Americans are still desperate for cars, Buckberg said, which has allowed dealers to keep their markups much higher than pre-pandemic levels. New car prices, which rose 0.8% in August, have climbed nearly 11% in the past year.

"Virtually every vehicle that gets to a dealer has already been sold to someone," she said.

Ongoing price increases for raw materials -- and labor -- have left many small businesses struggling. Some are raising their own prices to keep up, only to then lose customers, according to a survey by Goldman Sachs.

WAGES, RENTS UP

Wages are still rising at a strong pace -- before adjusting for inflation -- which has elevated demand for apartments as more people move out on their own.

A shortage of available houses has also forced more people to keep renting, thereby intensifying competition for apartments.

As a result, rental costs jumped 6.7% in August from a year earlier, the most since 1986. Rents change much more slowly than commodity prices like gas. That could mean that apartment prices will keep inflation elevated well into 2023.

Other data from companies like Apartment List, which tracks prices of new apartments and leases, suggest that rental price inflation is starting to decline. But the data takes time to filter into the government's measure, which tracks all rents.

Rosner-Warburton said it's not clear if those declines, when they do start to affect the government's measure, will slow inflation enough for the Fed.

"At this point, we need to see it to believe it," she said.

POLITICAL FRAMING

Republicans have been looking to frame their political message around inflation as they vie for control of the House and Senate. Yet inflation has lately been losing some potency with voters, especially as gas prices have consistently fallen from their summer highs and the job market is still cranking.

Still, Republicans blame President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package passed last year for much of the increase. Many economists generally agree, though they say that snarled supply chains, sharp pay increases and Russia's invasion of Ukraine have also been key factors in the inflation surge.

At the same time, the drop in gas prices -- for consumers, perhaps the most visible barometer of inflation -- could bolster Democrats' prospects in the midterm elections.

It may already have contributed to slightly higher public approval ratings for Biden.

In a statement Tuesday, Biden said: "Overall, prices have been essentially flat in our country these last two months. That is welcome news for American families, with more work still to do."

In his speeches, he has generally stopped referring to the impact of inflation on family budgets.

Biden has instead highlighted his administration's recent legislative accomplishments, including a law enacted last month that's intended to reduce pharmaceutical prices and fight climate change.

Information for this article was contributed by Rachel Siegel of The Washington Post; and by Christopher Rugaber, Stan Choe and Alex Veiga of The Associated Press.