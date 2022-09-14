Beebe's Barker enjoys first trip to Hill

Beebe’s Kiandrea Barker, who has the tools be one of the top sophomore prospects in the nation, made his first visit to Arkansas for the South Carolina game last Saturday.

"The coaches and Coach (Sam) Pittman talked to me and was glad that I came,” Barker said. “When I heard the Woo Pig Sooie, it was different. It was giving me images and possibly playing for my hometown.

"It was a fun experience and it was my first time watching a Razorback football game at the stadium.”

Barker, 6-0, 190 pounds, has offers from Penn State, Pittsburgh, SMU, Florida State, Purdue and most recently from Mississippi State after visiting the Bulldogs on Sept. 3. The Razorbacks are showing strong interest.

He has 345 all-purpose yards and 4 touchdowns on 9 touches in 2 games this season. He had a 57-yard run for a touchdown and a 75-yard kickoff return for a score in Beebe’s 28-26 win over Newport.

Pittman was elated that Barker visited.

“Coach Pittman said he was glad to see me here and kept hugging me and shaking my hand and said I was a very talented player and he wanted to talk to me after the game," Barker said. "But we had to leave with six minutes left in the fourth."

Barker, who reports running 10.8 seconds in the 100-meter dash, would be thrilled to receive an Arkansas offer.

“It would mean a lot to me, especially from being raised here, all my family, friends and supporters are all Arkansas fans,” Barker said. “It would be a special offer to me, no doubt.”



