Taste of Southeast Arkansas set

The Taste of Southeast Arkansas will feature eight chefs preparing samplings of their dishes Sept. 22 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The event begins with a 5:30 p.m. cocktail hour and the tasting starts at 6:30 p.m., according to Jamal Gordon, membership engagement manager of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Tickets are $50 each. Eight chef stations will have different entrees.

“Each chef will come, set up, and they will prepare a delicious meal that everyone can try,” he said. “This is one of the Chamber’s biggest fund-raiser events.” The Jefferson County Young Professionals are the hosts for this event. For tickets or details, call (870) 535-0110 or visit www.jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Fish fry to honor farm family

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will host its 70th annual Farmers Appreciation Fish Fry (in-person) at Hestand Stadium Oct. 27 from 5-7:30 p.m.

The Chamber will be honoring Brett and Juli Stewart, the 2022 Jefferson County Farm Family of the Year, and Jefferson County’s agribusinesses. The community is invited to attend.

The meal will be catered by King Kat and tickets are $20 each, according to the Chamber’s Facebook page.

Sponsorships are available. Details: Jennifer Kline at jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com or (870) 535-0110 or https:// www.facebook.com/pinebluffchamber/.

WH board to meet

White Hall School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Julius Brown Administration Building. The session will also include the annual report to the public, according to a news release.

The agenda includes the superintendent report, financial reports, consideration to approve Act 1120 - 5 percent salary increase report, and executive session. Details: (870) 247-2002.

Governor appoints locals to boards

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the following appointments Friday from southeast Arkansas: William Thornton, Pine Bluff, to the Arkansas Military Affairs Council. The term expires on Jan. 10, 2027. (This is a new board, per Act 522 of 2021), according to a news release.

Daniel Heflin, Rison, was reappointed to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Eight. The term expires on March 22, 2026.

Jacob Appleberry, McGehee, was reappointed to the Arkansas Corn and Grain Sorghum Promotion Board. The term expires on June 30, 2024.

John Freeman, Dumas, was reappointed to the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board. The term expires on June 30, 2023.

Jay Coker, Stuttgart, was reappointed to the Arkansas Rice Research and Promotion Board. The term expires on June 30, 2024.

Andrew Beaupre, Pine Bluff, was reappointed to the State Review Committee for Historic Preservation. The term expires on June 30, 2026.



