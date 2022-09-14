Conway set to get public microtransit service in October

Public microtransit service will begin in Conway on Oct. 24, Rock Region Metro announced Tuesday.

It will be "the first modern-day public transit service offered in Conway," Rock Region Metro said in its announcement, and the transit agency's first foray outside of Pulaski County.

Officials explained the service to Conway residents at a public meeting Tuesday evening. Another session will be held today 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m., at Conway City Hall, 1111 Main St., Conway.

"We are very excited to be launching Conway's public transit service and help the city meet the needs of its growing population. This microtransit service launch not only complements Conway's green initiatives but also lays the foundation for the region's multi-modal connectivity needs," said Justin Avery, the chief executive officer of Rock Region Metro, the state's largest transit agency, in a statement Tuesday.

The service in Conway will seem similar to people who use Uber or Lyft in that travelers use an App to hail a ride.

But public microtransit service -- which is offered around the country in areas with emerging or low transit demand and lower population density -- is different. It "offers shared rides, a dedicated fleet and predictable fares," Rock Region Metro said in describing the differences, adding that it also offers travelers more coverage than they could get on a larger bus with a fixed route.

Once the service begins, rides may be booked by using a smartphone app, the free Transloc Microtransit App or by using a dial-in phone number. Fares will be $2 per person per trip and may be paid via the free Token Transit app or exact change, according to Rock Region Metro.

The service, which is called "Metro Connect Conway," will operate from 6 a.m.-8 p.m, Monday-Saturday. Two vans -- 2022 Lonestar Promaster 3500s that are accessible, low-floor transit vehicles -- will operate during service hours, with support from a dedicated team that will include a supervisor, dispatcher and multiple drivers. The vehicles have manual, fold-out wheelchair ramps.

The microtransit vehicles in Conway can accommodate up to seven riders, according to the transit agency.

Rock Region Metro, headquartered in North Little Rock, began operating microtransit services in August 2019, beginning with the Little Rock Metro Connect John Barrow Road Zone.

The emergence of transit service in Conway took several years to get where it is now.

Conway surpassed a population of 50,000 residents, allowing officials to create an Urbanized Area as determined by the U.S. Census.

That made the city eligible for federal public transit funding. In February 2018, the Conway City Council approved a resolution that named Rock Region Metro the direct recipient of its Federal Transit Administration Urbanized Area Formula Program funds.

Under an agreement between the city and transit agency, Rock Region Metro will operate the system in Conway, using funds set aside for Conway transit service and transit-oriented projects in the Faulkner County seat.

"After a lot of hard work and planning, we are thrilled to be offering this service to Conway residents," said Conway Mayor Bart Castleberry, in a statement. "Employing microtransit service, which is a relatively low-cost transit service, allows us to maximize federal funding to improve mobility options for all of our residents, helping to connect them to health appointments, educational opportunities, jobs and more."