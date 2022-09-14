Council plans holiday food event

After a two-year hiatus, the Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Council will present its 2022 edition of Holiday Foods on Nov. 11 at Gallagher Hall of St. Joseph Catholic Church at West Sixth Avenue and Laurel Street. The doors will open at 9 a.m. Tickets are $20 and must be purchased in advance, according to a news release.

A booklet of recipes, including those that are demonstrated, along with a number of others, will be given to each attendee.

There will be individual table favors, door prizes and a sampling of the foods that are demonstrated. Additional copies of the recipe booklets will be available for $5 each on the day of the program.

Tickets can be bought by sending a check made out to the Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Council and a self-addressed, stamped envelope for the return of tickets to Delores Kelley, 509 West St., White Hall, AR, 71602. Tickets may also be obtained by calling Kelley at (870) 718-1846. The deadline for buying tickets is Oct. 28. No tickets will be sold at the door on the day of the event, according to the release.

Recipe booklets will be available after the event by contacting Kelley or Debbie James at (870) 543-9784. Booklets will also be sold during the council's annual pecan sale later this year.