County funding pits two officials

A disagreement between Sheriff Lafayette Woods, Jr. and County Judge Gerald Robinson spilled over into the Quorum Court meeting on Monday with both men showing their impatience with the other.

Woods had requested an emergency meeting be held prior to the full Quorum Court meeting to address issues he says stem from a "lack of sufficiently appropriated funding for the 2022 budget." Woods, who is being represented by an attorney in a lawsuit over the same topic, came to the meeting to discover no emergency meeting had been called and the item in question was not on the agenda.

Woods is suing County Judge Gerald Robinson and the justices of the peace because he says they failed to appropriate sufficient funds for various departments that fall under the scope of responsibilities of the sheriff's office, including the detention centers.

Woods alleges that on Dec. 7, he received a copy of an agenda with a proposed listing of appropriations, and it included a reduction of funds that was not discussed in previous meetings with Robinson.

Woods and Robinson had talked in October about budget needs for 2022, but the justices of the peace did not attend the budget meetings, according to the suit. The sheriff later determined that the 2022 budget reflected a reduction of about $328,003 from his budget.

Woods is seeking a determination as to whether the county budget for 2022, totalling $33 million, is valid under the state constitution. The budget was unanimously approved, after "some discussion between the Justices and other County Officials," on Dec. 13, according to Quorum Court minutes.

During the Quorum Court meeting, before county business was addressed, attorney Kimberly Dale, who is representing Woods in his lawsuit, addressed Robinson during the public comments portion of the agenda.

Dale said it was her understanding that there was a previous request to the committee for an appropriation on behalf of the sheriff.

Before she could continue, Robinson explained to her that, because that item was not on the agenda it would not be discussed. "If you would like to discuss it, you can come to my office," said Robinson, who told Dale his plans were to have a discussion in the near future with Woods.

Dale continued, but Robinson told her she was out of order.

Justice of the Peace Alfred Carroll tried to ask a question citing "personal privilege," but Robinson refused his request stating he too was out of order.

A back-and-forth conversation between Carroll and Robinson began with Robinson finally allowing Carroll to speak.

But Robinson quickly interrupted Carroll with a bang of his gavel stating Carroll's comments were out of order.

Robinson motioned to Woods to remove Carroll from the meeting, but Woods refused, saying Carroll did not commit a crime.

Woods told Robinson that the sheriff is a constitutional officer elected by the people and "you don't tell me what to do."

Robinson told Woods he was also out of order and asked the county clerk to move forward with the county business.

"I was disappointed that the justices, particularly [that] the county judge didn't have the common sense, with everything that is going on even with my attorney prevailing in a lawsuit for FOIA, knowing that we have a pending lawsuit, you would have thought that they would have taken note of that and at least understood the seriousness of the request and budget situation and knowing that I cannot fulfill my constitutional duties without having sufficient funding for the facilities," said Woods in a follow-up interview with The Commercial.

Woods said the Quorum Court meeting was an example of having to fight for resources that the county is responsible for. According to Woods, the adult jail budget only has $15,430.66 remaining in it while the food line item for the adult detention is currently in the red by $23,505.95 and the medicine/drug line item is in the red $17,810.33.

Woods said he requested last month that, out of the available $585,712.93 for appropriation in the Adult Detention Fund, $230,851.00 be transferred to several line items including janitorial supplies, medicine and drugs, food, plumbing and electrical, parts and repairs, and maintenance and service.

"Public safety is a priority county funding," said Woods. "The whole reason the lawsuit was filed to begin with is over the budget."

Woods also said the 90% rule whereby the county cannot appropriate more than 90% of expected revenue does not apply to dedicated restricted funds, such as the jail fund, due to the statutory exemptions.

"You can appropriate up to 100% of it," said Woods.

In a follow-up interview with Robinson, he said he realizes the importance of the matter and wishes to resolve it, but first needs answers from Woods pertaining to his previous spending on the jail and juvenile budgets that he believes has led to his current depletion of funds.

"The sheriff fails to understand and see that he is just a bad manager of his money," said Robinson. "It's election season. Political enemies are supporting my opponent and this move by the sheriff was simply something he did wrong. It's really sad that it comes to a mess like this."

Robinson was referring to Dutch King, who is running as an independent for county judge against Robinson.

What was on the agenda was an appropriation ordinance to appropriate funds in the amount of $217,879 to fund the Juvenile Justice Center. The Quorum Court approved the ordinance.

"He is suing me because he didn't get enough funds for juvenile, but we just gave him funds for juvenile based upon the fact that his revenue increased," said Robinson, who claims Woods was using jail funds to pay for juvenile fund expenses. "This is all a ploy to cause discord before the election season."

But Woods said he is tired of having workplace disagreements turn into personal issues and admitted that he supported a change in the county judge's office.

In other county business, an appropriation ordinance to appropriate funds in County General, Sales Tax/Public Safety, Adult Jail, Tri-County Drug Task Force, Opioid Program and Grip for a total amount of $188,387.50 was approved. Transferring funds from the County General to Sales Tax/Public Safety and from the County General to the Opioid Program category in the Tri-County Drug Task Force for a total amount of $5,002.33 was also approved.

The Jefferson County Road Department's request for a supplemental appropriation in the amount of $893,000 to finish up roads that are currently being worked on as well as future road projects was approved.

An appropriation ordinance to increase county travel allowance for the use of privately owned motor vehicles while traveling on official business for Jefferson County was approved.

The resolution approving the Sherrill Fire Department to absorb the Wright-Pastoria Fire Department was also approved.