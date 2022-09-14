County judge, 12 JPs lose documents lawsuit

A lawsuit filed against County Judge Gerald Robinson and most of the justices of the peace alleging they failed to comply with a Freedom of Information request for documents was won by the plaintiff, Kimberly Dale, after special Judge Bentley E. Story ruled in her favor.

According to the order that followed a trial on July 22 in Jefferson County Circuit Court, the court found that the FOIA had been violated by the Quorum Court and the county judge. The judge's ruling was released over the weekend.

The 12 named Quorum Court defendants were Alfred Carroll Sr., Reginald Adams, Reginald Johnson, Patricia Royal Johnson, Jimmy Lee Fisher Sr., Glenda Daniels, Melanie Johnson Dumas, Roy Agee, Cedric Jackson, Danny Holcomb, Ted Harden and Brenda Bishop Gaddy.

Conley Byrd was not named in the lawsuit because he responded to the FOIA request.

The Commercial previously reported testimony from Dale during the July 22 trial. Dale, a Paragould attorney who was represented by Timothy Cullen, a Little Rock attorney, sued Robinson and all but one member of the Jefferson County Quorum Court in January because she claims she asked for financial and budget information from the elected officials and was not given the information in the required three-day window as provided by the state's FOI law.

Dale is representing Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. in a lawsuit he filed against Robinson and the Quorum Court over the way the finances for the sheriff's office were handled. Her request for information under the FOI was related to Woods' lawsuit.

Testimony from Robinson was that he fully complied with the FOIA request by responding in a timely fashion to the first request, which, according to Judge Story, has some merit in that Robinson said he did not have any of the requested information. However, Story said Robinson invited Dale to contact him if she had concerns and questions, which she did. Story, however, noted that Robinson did not timely respond citing covid and the closure of the Jefferson County Courthouse for more than a week, during which time no one checked the mail at the post office.

Robinson also testified that he directed the plaintiff to the county clerk for the information she requested and did receive. He also said that his office creates the agenda and budget and they use email as a form of communication when sending documents among one another.

Because Robinson did not provide the requested notices and admitted that his offices kept the emails, Story concluded the county judge was in violation of the FIOA act.

Only seven of the 12 JPs named in the lawsuit appeared to testify. According to the order following trial, the absence of their testimony can only be interpreted to establish that they too did not respond to the FOIA request and they cannot escape liability for their failure to appear.

Some of the JPs that did testify admitted they still possessed documents or emails in reference to the FOIA request while others stated they shredded their documents. Two JPs made claims that they did attempt to respond to the FOIA request, either by email or by mail. For those who did not respond, they testified they were told the county attorney would take care of the matter on their behalf. They also said that, because they did not process the requested documents, they did not respond.

According to Story, the vast majority, if not all, of the Quorum Court members receive their pre-meeting documents via email.

"Emails are now an established part of communications between parties the same as old-fashioned U.S. Postal mail," said Story. "All members of the Quorum Court received proper notice of the FOIA request and only one, Dr. Conley Byrd, fully complied with the request by providing a 2.5-inch packet of information."

Story noted that what was important was that Byrd fully complied with the request by responding while others, with the possible exception of two JPS, did not attempt any sort of response.

"It was incumbent upon the Quorum Court members to ensure that a response was made to the request, either by them directly or with the aid of the county judge and or the county attorney," said Story.

Story continued by stating that each may have had documents that the other did not retain or possess.

"As the plaintiff argues, each Quorum Court member may have had different responsive documents or documents unique to their own individual role in conducting the public business like notes, emails, correspondence, text messages, etc.," he said.

Continuing his statement, Story said even though they may not have held any such documents, they are still required to respond to advise the plaintiff that they do not have any such documents.

"Otherwise the plaintiff or any FOIA requester would not know if they have such documents or not," he said.

For this violation, which caused the filing of the lawsuit, Dale requested the court command every defendant to fully and completely respond to the FOIA requests previously made. The court granted her request.

The court also granted several other requests from Dale in her efforts to gain access to the information she wants.

Those include:

• A full and complete line-by-line response from defendants for each of the items she asked for.

• Having the defendants respond if he or she does not have the requested information.

• Having the defendants include in their responses all electronic items relating to the request such as emails, email attachments, computer files, voice mails and text messages.

Dale also requested that every defendant should be compelled to specifically identify all public records in their possession responsive to any request that they claim were lost, destroyed or deleted, but the court declined that request.

On another request, Dale asked that the defendants be required to provide their full and complete responses within seven days. The court instead ruled that 21 days was a more appropriate amount of time.

The court also granted Dale's request for attorney fees and litigation costs.

Robinson said he felt the judge's decision was not fair toward the county and that Dale was directed to the county clerk, the official record holder for the county.

"I'm disappointed in the decision that the judge rendered," Robinson said. "I feel that not enough consideration was given to the fact that in that process we did not deliberately not follow the FOIA request. As our attorney stated eloquently in his closing arguments, the county made every effort to produce to Mrs. Dale the necessary documents as understood by myself and the Quorum Court members. The county clerk is the official record holder and we directed her and she received the information which would have been the same information that we would have got to give to Mrs. Dale. By sending her to the appropriate record holder, we felt we did the right thing and still feel like we did the right thing."