Court denies extension for Fort Smith consent decree sewer projects, despite financial impact of flooding and covid-19

by Monica Brich | Today at 12:05 p.m.
A pay loader works in 2015 around the two 5-million gallon equalization tanks near Zero Street and Jenny Lind Road as part of Fort Smith's ongoing effort to make improvements to its sewer system to eliminate violations to the federal Clean Water Act. (File Photo/NWA Democrat-Gazette)

FORT SMITH -- The U.S. Circuit Court has decided Fort Smith doesn't get an extension to complete consent decree projects, despite the city's efforts being effectively halted due to the historic flooding in 2019 and the covid-19 pandemic.

In the unofficial case summary, released Wednesday by Court Clerk Michael Gans, the court states the consent decree has unambiguous terms regarding the timeline projects can be completed.

The city entered into a consent decree in January 2015 with the U.S. Department of Justice, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Arkansas Division of Environmental Quality. Under the decree, Fort Smith agreed to repair and upgrade its sewer system after decades of sewage runoff into waterways, including the Arkansas River.

The city agreed to spend more than $200 million over the next 12 years to upgrade its sewer collection and treatment.

The original decree deadline was Jan. 2, 2027, but the city said it couldn't afford to do all of the work by that date. The city was granted a five-year extension to 2032.


