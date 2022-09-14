Diamond Hogs announce 2023 schedule

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ 2023 baseball schedule was announced Wednesday.
The Razorbacks will open the season Feb. 17-19 at the College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas. Arkansas will play Oklahoma State, Texas and TCU at the event, though an order of games has yet to be announced.
Other weekend non-conference series for the Razorbacks include home dates against Eastern Illinois, Wright State and Louisiana Tech.
Arkansas is scheduled to open SEC play with a three-game series against South Carolina on March 17-19, and will play its first road SEC series the following week at reigning national champion Ole Miss in a rematch of the 2022 College World Series semifinals.
The Razorbacks’ other home SEC series include games against Auburn, Missouri, Alabama and Texas A&M. The April 6-8 series against Mizzou will begin on a Thursday due to the Easter holiday.
Arkansas is also scheduled to play road SEC series at LSU, Georgia, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt. The Vanderbilt series will conclude regular-season play and will begin on a Thursday.
Arkansas 2023 Baseball Schedule
Feb. 17-19: Oklahoma State, Texas and TCU*
Feb. 21: Grambling State
Feb. 24-26: Eastern Illinois
March 1: Illinois State
March 3-5: Wright State
March 7-8: Army
March 10-12: Louisiana Tech
March 14-15: UNLV
March 17-19: South Carolina
March 21: Southeast Missouri State
March 24-26: at Ole Miss
March 28: Nebraska-Omaha
March 31-April 2: Auburn
April 4: Arkansas State
April 6-8: Missouri
April 11-12: Arkansas-Little Rock
April 14-16: at LSU
April 18: Central Arkansas
April 21-23: at Georgia
April 25: at Missouri State
April 28-30: Alabama
May 2: Lipscomb (in North Little Rock)
May 5-7: at Mississippi State
May 12-14: Texas A&M
May 18-20: at Vanderbilt
* — College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas; order to be determined.