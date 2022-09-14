Former JBU student gets probation in firearms, explosives case

BENTONVILLE -- A former John Brown University student was placed on one year of probation after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge related to possessing explosives.

Timothy Bernice Constantin, 24, of Gainesville, Fla., pleaded guilty Tuesday to possessing an instrument of a crime. He was originally charged with criminal acts involving explosives, but pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge under an agreement with prosecutors.

Police received a call Nov. 14, 2017, about a suicidal person who had made comments about committing a mass shooting or bombing, according to court documents.

Witnesses said Constantin had been building explosive devices and igniting them off campus, according to police. Constantin admitted to building explosive devices, but no material for explosives was found during a search of his dormitory room, according to court documents.

Police found firearms and ammunition in Constantin's room, they said. An AK-47 rifle missing the butt stock and a Kel-Tec 9mm firearm were found in a gray tote bag, according to a probable cause affidavit. Police also found numerous ammunition magazines for both weapons, several knives and a machete, according to the affidavit.

The search found a suicide note by Constantin, who wrote he wanted to commit a mass shooting or bombing because of his hatred for society, according to the affidavit.

John Brown University is in Siloam Springs.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren placed Constantin on one year of unsupervised probation, and he cannot possess any firearms while on probation.

He must also continue to seek mental health treatment.



