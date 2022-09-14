French filmmaker Godard dies at 91





GENEVA -- Jean-Luc Godard, the iconic "enfant terrible" of the French New Wave who revolutionized popular cinema in 1960 with his first feature, "Breathless," and for years stood among the film world's most influential directors, died Tuesday. He was 91.

Godard died peacefully and surrounded by loved ones at his home in the Swiss town of Rolle, on Lake Geneva, his family said in a statement. It cited assisted suicide as the cause of death.

Over a long career that began in the 1950s as a film critic, Godard was perhaps the most boundary-breaking director among New Wave filmmakers who rewrote the rules for camera, sound and narrative -- rebelling against a tradition of more formulaic storytelling.

For the low-budget "Breathless," Godard relied on a mobile, lightweight camera to capture street scenes and reach moviegoers in a new way.

He dispensed with contrived backdrops and the "artifice" of Hollywood cinema of the time, said one film expert. The impact was immediate -- "Breathless" arrived like a cinematic thunderclap when it was released in 1960 -- and lasting.

"There's a bit of Godard in nearly all films today," said Frederic Maire, president of the Swiss Cinematheque. "Nearly all directors who have gone to film school today, or learned moviemaking at cinematheques, have seen Godard's films -- and were amazed, jolted and shocked by his way of telling stories."

French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute, saying: "We have lost a national treasure, the eye of a genius."

Godard worked with some of the best-known actors in French cinema, such as Jean-Paul Belmondo, who was propelled to stardom through the director's films, and Brigitte Bardot, who starred in his acclaimed 1963 work, "Contempt."

He profiled the early Rolling Stones and gave a voice to Marxist, leftist and 1960s-era Black Power politics, and his modern nativity play, "Hail Mary," grabbed headlines when Pope John Paul II denounced it in 1985.

While many of his works were lauded, Godard also made a string of films that were politically charged and experimental and pleased few outside a small circle of fans, while frustrating many critics who saw them as filled with overblown intellectualism.

Cannes Film Festival Director Thierry Fremaux said he was "sad, sad -- immensely so" at the news of Godard's death.

Godard's creations were suffused with the gritty, sassy tones of a resurgent postwar France -- known domestically as the "Glorious 30" years through to the late 1970s -- and they served up some of the most poignant images and lines from what was a rich, avant-garde heyday of French filmmaking.

The images in "Breathless" of an ingenue Jean Seberg traipsing along Paris' Champs-Elysees and shouting to hawk "New York Herald Tribune" newspapers in a tight T-shirt, and close-ups of a cigarette-smoking, fedora-wearing Belmondo running a thumb methodically, pensively across his lips could be enshrined among the most memorable images of French cinema.





Along with Truffaut's "The 400 Blows," released in 1959, Godard's film set a new tone for French movie aesthetics. He used frequent jump-cuts that mingled philosophical discussions with action scenes, and he spiced it all up with references to Hollywood gangster movies and nods to literature and visual art.

Godard, who was later to gain a reputation for his uncompromising left-wing political views, had a first brush with French authorities in 1960 when he made "The Little Soldier." The movie, filled with references to France's colonial war in Algeria, was not released until 1963, a year after the conflict ended.

His work turned more starkly political by the late 1960s. In "Weekend," his characters lampoon hypocrisy in bourgeois society even as they demonstrate the comic futility of violent class war. It came out a year before popular anger at the establishment shook France, culminating in the iconic but short-lived student unrest of May 1968.





Godard harbored a lifelong sympathy for various forms of socialism depicted in films from the early 1970s to the '90s.

Some of global cinema's greatest directors counted Godard's boundary-breaking work as an influence, including Quentin Tarantino, Bernardo Bertolucci, Brian De Palma and Jonathan Demme.

Tweeted "Black Swan" director Darren Aronofsky: "rip godard. learned a lot from my vhs copy of breathless ... thank you maestro."

Information for this article was contributed by John Heilprin of The Associated Press.

FILE - Film director Jean Luc Godard waves during a photo call at the festival palace in Cannes, France, Tuesday, May 15, 2001.











