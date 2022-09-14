GOP sees tight New Hampshire Senate primary

CONCORD, N.H. -- The Republican contest for Senate in New Hampshire emerged Tuesday as a tight race between conservative Donald Bolduc and the more moderate Chuck Morse as the final primary night of the midterm season again tested the far right's influence over the GOP.

Republicans see Democratic incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire as beatable in the general election, now just eight weeks away.

Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general, is who some in the party believe is too far to the right for some swing voters in the general election. Morse, the president of the state Senate, has been backed by the Republican establishment.

President Joe Biden carried New Hampshire by more than 7 percentage points and Bolduc has campaigned on a platform that includes claims that Donald Trump won the the 2020 election and vaccines.

Hassan clinched her party's nomination against only token opposition. The New Hampshire Republican Party has tweeted that Hassan "votes with Joe Biden 96.4% of the time."

New Hampshire's Senate race is perhaps most revealing about the direction of the GOP. Morse has been endorsed by Gov. Chris Sununu, who called him "the candidate to beat Sen. Hassan this November and the candidate Sen. Hassan is most afraid to face."

By contrast, Sununu called Bolduc a conspiracy theorist and suggested he could have a tougher time winning the general election.

Bolduc wasn't bothered by Sununu's criticism, calling the governor "a Chinese communist sympathizer." Bolduc wasn't formally endorsed by Trump, who propelled many primary candidates to victory in key races throughout the summer. But the former president has called Bolduc a "strong guy."

Sununu won the Republican party's nomination for another term. He's heavily favored against Democrat Tom Sherman, who was unopposed for his party's governor's nomination.

Sherman, a state senator and physician, was quick to remind voters that Sununu signed a late-term abortion ban into law last year.

"As governor I will stand up for our freedoms and protect a woman's right to choose, not cave to extremists like Chris Sununu," he said.

Sununu countered in a statement that the "stakes are too high this November to change direction now."

Many of the same dynamics swirling around the former president are at work in New Hampshire's 2nd Congressional District, where pro-Trump candidate Bob Burns is among several Republicans vying for the party's nomination to face five-term incumbent Democratic Rep. Annie Kuster.

And they were at work in New Hampshire's other congressional district, which encompasses Manchester and the southeastern part of the state. Karoline Leavitt, who worked in Trump's White House's press office, topped several Republicans with Trump ties to face Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas, who could also face a close general election reelection contest.

Leavitt said she was "sending a strong and clear message to the Washington, D.C., establishment, and our Democratic opponent that our votes cannot be bought, our conservative voices can not be silenced." She also laced into Pappas, saying he "has campaigned his entire political career as a moderate, bipartisan voice for our district, but he has voted as a far left socialist Democrat."

Pappas also wasted little time going on the offensive against Leavitt, saying, "I will fight with everything I've got to stop extreme politicians like Karoline from hijacking our democracy."

DELAWARE, RHODE ISLAND PRIMARIES

Known for kicking off the primary season during presidential campaigns, New Hampshire is instead concluding the nominating process for this year's midterms. There were also primaries Tuesday in Rhode Island and Delaware, where Biden traveled late Tuesday to cast his ballot.

The president didn't say why he declined to cast a mail ballot, which is allowed in Delaware -- a voting strategy that Democrats have emphasized to increase turnout. Biden voted at the Laird Performing Arts Center at the Tatnall School before making a quick stop at his house in Wilmington.

The sole competitive statewide contest in heavily Democratic Delaware is for state auditor, where incumbent Kathleen McGuiness is running for reelection despite being convicted of conflict of interest and other misdemeanor charges in July. Under Delaware law, McGuiness -- who is awaiting sentencing -- was allowed to stay on the ballot.

The conviction, stemming from the hiring of McGuiness's daughter in her office, made the auditor the first statewide elected official in Delaware's history to be convicted of criminal charges while in office. She is being challenged by Lydia York, a lawyer who has the backing of the state's Democratic Party and would be the first Black person in that role if elected.

Meanwhile, voters in Rhode Island were choosing nominees for statewide offices, U.S. House, the state Legislature and local positions.

Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee eked out a victory in his Democratic primary on Tuesday, beating back strong challenges from a pair of opponents as he seeks his first full term in office.

McKee, who became the state's chief executive when two-term Gov. Gina Raimondo was tapped as U.S. commerce secretary, will be the heavy favorite in November against Republican Ashley Kalus, a business owner and political novice.

With his victory, McKee avoided becoming the first governor to lose his primary since 2018.

Kalus easily defeated her lone Republican rival, Jonathan Riccitelli, whom the Globe reported had been arrested dozens of times since 2000 under a different name. She moved last year to Rhode Island from Illinois and previously worked for former Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner.

Rhode Island Treasurer Seth Magaziner won the Democratic nomination for a congressional seat being vacated by Rep. Jim Langevin. Langevin, retiring after two decades representing the state's 2nd Congressional District, had endorsed Magaziner to replace him.

Magaziner, the state's treasurer since 2015, will face Republican Allan Fung, a former Cranston mayor, in the November general election.

In the 1st Congressional District, Democratic Rep. David Cicilline will face Republican Allen Waters in November. Both were unopposed.

Information for this article was contributed by Will Weissert, Holly Ramer Seung Min Kim and Jennifer McDermott of The Associated Press.

New Hampshire Republican U.S. Senate candidate Don Bolduc, shakes hands with campaign volunteers after voting, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Stratham, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)



New Hampshire Republican 1st Congressional District Candidate Matt Mowers rests on a campaign sign while talking with voters and campaign volunteers, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, during a stop at a polling station in Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)



New Hampshire Republican U.S. Senate candidate Don Bolduc, center left, poses with supporter Mike Egan of Manchester, N.H., during a primary night campaign gathering, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Hampton, N.H. (AP Photo/Reba Saldanha)



FILE - Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., listens during a hearing March 14, 2022, in Manchester, N.H. Republican candidate Don Bolduc, staunchly conservative, retired Army general is favored to win New Hampshire's Republican Senate nomination and face potentially vulnerable Hassan. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)



New Hampshire Republican 1st Congressional District Candidate Matt Mowers greets campaign volunteers, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, during a campaign stop at a polling station in Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)



New Hampshire Republican 1st Congressional District Candidate Matt Mowers smiles while waiting to greet voters, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, during a campaign stop at a polling station in Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)



Voters cast their ballots, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at a polling station in Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)



Voters cast their ballots, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at a polling station in Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

