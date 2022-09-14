DEAR HELOISE: How long can fresh eggs be kept in the refrigerator before going bad?

-- Opal A.,

Garden Grove, Calif.

DEAR READER: It's recommended to eat your eggs within 60 days of purchase to get the best flavor and freshness. However, eggs can be stored at room temperature for up to a month if you do not clean your eggs. Washing removes the "bloom" on the egg.

Never eat eggs that have a discolored yoke such as green, black or some other color that is not the usual pale yellow to deep golden hue.

DEAR HELOISE: I'm currently seeing a man who loves salmon. He goes salmon fishing every year. He usually likes to place part of his catch in a smoker and smoke the fish. While it tastes good when it's prepared that way, I would like to surprise him with a new taste. A friend of mine said you had a really good salmon recipe. Would you like to share that recipe with all of us salmon lovers?

-- Jackie S.,

Hillsboro, Ore.

DEAR READER: No matter how it's prepared -- fresh salmon, smoked salmon or my mother's recipe for salmonettes -- it's always good. Here is my version.

Heloise's Salmonettes

1 (14-ounce can) salmon (or tuna)

¼ cup liquid from salmon (or tuna)

½ cup flour

1 egg, slightly beaten

Pepper to taste

1 heaping teaspoon baking powder

Oil for deep frying

Drain the salmon or tuna and reserve ¼ cup of liquid. Put salmon or tuna into a mixing bowl and break it apart into small flakes using a fork. Add flour a little at a time, the slightly beaten egg, and then pepper (no salt). Mix well, but don't overmix. Add the baking powder to the reserved liquid and beat well with a fork until foamy. Pour this back into the fish and blend together, but, again, do not overmix.

Using two teaspoons, or small spoons, scoop out the mixture with one spoon, and then use the other spoon to push the mixture of the teaspoon into a deep fryer that is half full of hot oil. After they are browned (watch them carefully, because it won't take long), drain them on top of a paper towel and serve immediately.

DEAR HELOISE: If there is one food I make sure I never run out of, it's rice. It will last up to one week in an air-tight container in the refrigerator. You can use it as a base for leftovers. Just cut up meats or vegetables and heat it up with rice, and you have a complete meal.

-- Katy J.,

LaFollette, Tenn.

