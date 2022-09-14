Hot Springs man facing crash charge

HOT SPRINGS -- An 85-year-old Hot Springs man who, a witness said, passed out while driving on Airport Road in December 2021, resulting in a crash that fatally injured a pedestrian, was arrested Monday on a misdemeanor charge of negligent homicide.

James Gordon Morrissey, who lists an Airport Road address, turned himself in shortly before 1:30 p.m. Monday at the Garland County Detention Center on the negligent homicide warrant, punishable by up to one year in jail, and was also cited for careless and prohibited driving.

Morrissey, who lists no prior criminal history, was released a short time later on a $2,500 bond and is set to appear on Oct. 20 in Garland County District Court.

According to the probable cause affidavit and earlier reports, on Dec. 22, 2021, Hot Springs police were dispatched to the 500 block of Airport Road regarding an injury traffic crash.

Morrissey was reportedly driving his 2003 Toyota 4Runner westbound on Airport Road shortly before 11:30 a.m. when he left the roadway to the right, striking Christopher Wayne Pate, 41, who was walking outside the roadway.

The vehicle then crossed back onto the roadway, making a partial U-turn, striking a 2018 Ford F-150 pickup that was parked in the lot of United Rentals, 513 Airport.

Pate was transported to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs by LifeNet where he died from his injuries on Jan. 2.

Hot Springs police Sgt. John Tinney spoke with Morrissey at the scene of the wreck and after being read his rights, Morrissey reportedly told Tinney he had taken some medications before driving that morning.

Cpl. Richard Nunez spoke with the female front seat passenger in Morrissey's vehicle who reportedly stated Morrissey had fainted while driving before he left the roadway and struck Pate.