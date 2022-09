Asphalt work to a railroad crossing on Arkansas 98B near McNeil in Columbia County will cause a temporary highway closure from 7 a.m. on Thursday to 7 p.m. on Friday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Union Pacific Railroad crews will close Arkansas 98B just north of Arkansas 98 in McNeil, weather permitting.

Traffic will follow detour signs onto the Arkansas 98 and U.S. 79 highways.