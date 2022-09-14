• Mark Norman, a folklorist, explained, "It's a very old and well-established tradition, but not something that's very well-known," as many outsiders were puzzled by the news that England's royal beekeeper had informed the queen's bees, considered members of the family, that the queen had died.

• John Payne, campaign manager for a ballot proposal to legalize recreational marijuana use in Missouri, said "we are now one step away" as the state's Supreme Court refused to take up a lawsuit challenging the effort.

• Ron Hull, chairman of a Nebraska Hall of Fame commission, noted, "His work and his legacy continue to impact the citizens of the world," as civil-rights fighter Malcolm X, born in Omaha as the son of a Baptist preacher, became the first Black person inducted into the Hall.

• Mario N., his identity hidden under German law, was convicted of murder and given a life sentence for shooting a gas station clerk in the head in a dispute over covid-19 masks after purchasing beer in the town of Idar-Oberstein.

• Ana Brnabic, Serbia's prime minister, who is lesbian but has been accused by members of the gay community of doing nothing to improve their status, was booed and jeered after the police banned a Pride march in Belgrade citing safety concerns.

• Kasha Domingue, a fired Louisiana state trooper, avoided a potential prison sentence by pleading guilty to a reduced charge of obstructing justice after a man was shot and seriously injured in a traffic stop, and she got six months of probation and agreed that her law enforcement career is over.

• Will Thompson, a U.S. attorney, cited a commitment "to protect lives and prevent future overdoses through all means possible" as five doctors pleaded guilty in a pain pill prescription-mill scheme in West Virginia and Virginia.

• Tanya Irwin of the Native Animal Rescue service in Perth, Australia, said "unfortunately ... they're not a cute animal, they're a wild animal" after a 77-year-old man who apparently was keeping a kangaroo as a pet was killed by the animal, reportedly the first such fatal attack since 1936.

• Eric Merda of Sarasota, Fla., said "I had a choice; do or die, man" after an attempted swim across Lake Manatee cost him his right arm when an alligator encounter led to a death roll, an escape and then a three-night fight for survival in the swampland.