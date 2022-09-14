Increased demand for services prompts Fayetteville administration to seek more hands on deck

FAYETTEVILLE -- City administrators want to put about $5.7 million more into personnel next year, mostly for the police and fire departments.

The City Council received its annual presentation on the general fund during an agenda-setting session Tuesday. The general fund represents about 30% of the total city budget. The adopted budget for this year was about $190.7 million.

Most of the general fund, about 80%, goes to personnel costs.

Chief Financial Officer Paul Becker presented the council a balanced $64.8 million general fund budget for next year. That's up about $8.7 million from the nearly $56.1 million budget for this year.

Most of the increase, nearly $5.7 million, would go toward hiring more people. Of the 42 new hires, more than half would be for police and fire. Becker proposed hiring 13 new police personnel and 12 new fire personnel.

The Police Department would have 10 officers, one sergeant, a support specialist and a dispatcher among new personnel. The Fire Department would get three firefighters, three captains, three battalion chiefs, two training firefighters and an emergency manager.

The city aims to expand police patrol with a new beat and increase fire coverage with an extra battalion, Becker said.

New personnel in other departments would include seven new positions for parks, with more outdoor maintenance employees and staff at the Yvonne Richardson Community Center. The city's financial department would get five more employees, and city planning and engineering would get four more. The chief of staff also would get a communications project manager.

As the city's population increases, so does the demand for services, Becker said. Hence, the administration is asking for more people to handle the workload, he said.

"I feel comfortable that we can afford that at this point in time and moving forward," Becker said. "I think this is long overdue actually."

Becker projected the city will end the year with about $40.8 million in sales tax revenue, nearly $5.3 million higher than budgeted. He anticipated sales tax revenue next year will hit just more than $41.6 million, conservatively estimating a slight increase because of uncertainty over the economy.

"We don't really know what's going to happen in 2023. We're projecting 2% at this time. Most every forecast I've seen has estimated between 2-3%," Becker said. "We don't know, but there's a chance we could have a recession, also. However, I think it's going to take a while to get inflation under control. Inflation alone will probably drive the sales tax collections up."

The city collected about $36.4 million in sales tax revenue last year after having budgeted for under $30 million.

Money the city provides to outside agencies would increase by more than $500,000. The city budgeted $1.3 million this year and proposes $1.8 million next year.

Most of the increase would go to Central EMS. The city provided more than $554,000 to the regional ambulance service last year but is proposing more than $1 million this year. The agency is experiencing hardships with patients' inability to pay, increases in the cost of equipment and a need for staffing.

Utility costs for facilities the city pays for, such as the Arkansas Air & Military Museum and senior center, also have gone up, Becker said.

The city started the year with nearly $24 million in reserve money. However, there was nearly $4.8 million in money that went unspent on projects slated for last year that rolled over, and another $4.8 million in projects scheduled to use reserve money this year. With an expected revenue increase of about $7.6 million for the general fund budget this year, that would leave about $22 million in reserve money.

The city keeps a 60-day emergency reserve out of the general fund totaling about $10.7 million. That would leave just more than $11.3 million in total available reserve money for next year, according to Becker.

The City Council is tentatively scheduled to hold its workshop discussing the entire budget on Nov. 12.