Judge delivers 56th, 57th as Yankees top Red Sox

BOSTON -- Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 56th and 57th home runs, Gleyber Torres had a go-ahead three-run double in the 10th inning and the New York Yankees held on to beat the Boston Red Sox 7-6 on Tuesday night.

Judge, playing in New York's 142nd game, is four from tying the American League home run record Roger Maris set with the Yankees in 1961.

After going homerless in five games, Judge had two tying solo homers, off Nick Pivetta in the sixth and Garrett Whitlock in the eighth.

Judge has 10th multi-homer games this season, one shy of the AL record Hank Greenberg set in 1938, and 26 in his career. Judge's three hits raised his average to .310, and he leads the major leagues in home runs and with 123 RBIs. He has 32 RBI in his past 38 games.

New York, which came from behind three times, reopened a six-game AL East lead, its largest since Sept. 1.

Torres broke a 4-4 tie in the 10th against Jeurys Familia (2-3). He has eight RBI in his past three games after getting just three in his previous 14.

Clay Holmes (6-3) hit Reese McGuire with a pitch and got one out in the 10th, and Alex Verdugo had an RBI single that put runners at the corners.

Xander Bogaerts popped out to shallow and Peralta bounced a fastball for a run-scoring wild pitch. Devers struck out Devers on the seventh pitch of the at-bat, his first slider of the night, for his fourth save.

Rookie Triston Casas, McGuire and Bogaerts homered for Boston, which has lost eight of 14 to the Yankees this season.

Marwin Gonzalez hit the first of three tying homers for New York, a two-run drive in the third.

Pivetta allowed 3 runs and 6 hits in 5 1/3 innings, walked 2 and struck out 5.

New York's Gerrit Cole struck out 10 over six innings, but was tagged for all three of Boston's home runs over six innings.

GUARDIANS 3, ANGELS 1 Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout's streak of consecutive games hitting a home run ended at seven, one shy of the major league record, and host Cleveland beat the Angels. Trout went 0 for 3 with three flyballs and a walk. He was chasing the mark of eight straight games with a home run, set by Pittsburgh's Dale Long in 1956 and matched by Don Mattingly of the Yankees in 1987 and Seattle's Ken Griffey Jr. in 1993. Oscar Gonzalez's two-run homer in the sixth broke a 1-1 tie and gave Cleveland its fifth straight win.

TWINS 6, ROYALS 3 Minnesota rookie Joe Ryan and reliever Jovani Moran combined to pitch no-hit ball until Bobby Witt Jr. doubled with one out in the ninth inning as the Twins beat Kansas City.

RAYS 4-2, BLUE JAYS 2-7 Pinch-hitter Whit Merrifield drove in two runs with a seventh-inning double and host Toronto beat Tampa Bay to gain a doubleheader split. In the opener, Tampa Bay left-hander Jeffrey Springs (8-4) pitched six shutout innings.

ASTROS 6, TIGERS 3 Houston rookie Hunter Brown returned to his hometown to pitch six strong innings, leading the Astros past host Detroit.

RANGERS 8, ATHLETICS 7 Mark Mathias hit his second homer of the game in the bottom of the ninth as host Texas rallied from a five-run deficit to beat Oakland.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BREWERS 8, CARDINALS 4 Andrew McCutchen homered and drove in three runs as visiting Milwaukee defeated St. Louis. The Cardinals' Albert Pujols had an RBI single but remained at 697 career home runs.

CUBS 4, METS 1 New York mustered little offense again in its second consecutive loss to visiting Chicago. Ian Happ homered deep into the second deck off Jacob deGrom and David Bote added his second home run of the season.

PIRATES 6-1, REDS 1-0 Kevin Newman hit an RBI single in the seventh inning and four pitchers combined on a one-hitter that led visiting Pittsburgh to a doubleheader sweep over Cincinnati. In the opener, the Pirates hit three home runs for the second game in a row.

INTERLEAGUE

PHILLIES 2, MARLINS 1 Nick Maton hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading Philadelphia past host Miami.

ORIOLES 4, NATIONALS 3 Ryan Mountcastle hit a tying homer and Baltimore beat host Washington.

WHITE SOX 4, ROCKIES 2 Eloy Jimenez hit a three-run homer and host Chicago topped Colorado.