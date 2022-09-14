LB target Huff celebrates Hogs' win with players, coaches

Valley View junior linebacker Brian Huff visited Arkansas for the South Carolina game and spent time with Coach Sam Pittman and linebackers coach Michael Scherer.

“They love the way I’m playing right now,” Huff said.

Being able to celebrate with the team and coaches after the Razorbacks’ 44-30 victory highlighted the trip.

“My highlight was probably going into the locker room after and talking to the coaches,” said Huff, who last visited Arkansas in January, "and how the atmosphere was. It was my first SEC game, so it was cool.”

Huff, 6-3, 228 pounds, had offers from Arkansas, Memphis and Arkansas State before Missouri jumped on board with an offer Monday.

He plans to visit the Tigers in Columbia this weekend and is looking to visit Oklahoma State on Oct. 22.

He noticed Razorbacks linebacker Drew Sanders being named national defensive player of the week by the Walter Camp Football Foundation on Sunday.

“He is a great player,” Huff said.

Huff, who played last year around 210 pounds, recorded 72 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 3 quarterback hurries, 3 interceptions, 3 pass deflections, 2 forced fumbles and 2 recovered fumbles last season. He was named to the All-Arkansas Preps Underclassman team.

He finished with 10 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and 1 recovered fumble in a win over Rivercrest on Friday.

Huff also liked that senior Bumper Pool and former Razorbacks linebackers Hayden Henry and Grant Morgan each had 100-plus tackles last year.

“It would be a great system to play in. They allow their linebackers to play freely so they can make plays,” he said.

Sept. 1 was the first day college coaches could make direct contact with junior prospects. Huff said Arkansas, Southern Cal, Missouri, Duke, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Wisconsin, Oregon, Florida State, Arkansas and other schools have made contact with him.



