Little Rock board to consider budget amendment for current year that accounts for increased revenue, expenses

The Little Rock Board of Directors at a meeting next week will consider a series of changes to the municipal budget for the current year that members adopted in December.

The ordinance on the agenda for the city board's Sept. 20 meeting would make 19 adjustments to the original budget approved for 2022. Together, the changes would boost anticipated revenue and spending across all city funds past the $300 million mark.

Anticipated general-fund revenue would increase by $12.4 million, to nearly $235 million, compared to the original budget.

Planned general-fund expenditures would increase by $19.2 million, to close to $242 million, compared with the original budget; a little less than half of the planned increase is attributable to net income from last year that the city has yet to spend.

The net increase to anticipated general-fund revenue is due in part to a nearly $8 million increase to anticipated sales tax receipts based on actual receipts so far this year as well as projections.

City officials have assumed a "conservative" 1% reduction in sales tax receipts for the remainder of the year because of "the potential impact of inflation and economic uncertainty," according to a board memo.

The adjustments to the general fund include deploying roughly $8.5 million in unassigned general fund net income from 2021 on three items: the second half of planned spending on land acquisition at the Little Rock Port ($5 million), targeted community development ($3 million) and architectural fees tied to the design phase of a proposed parking deck with the firm Polk Stanley Wilcox ($508,200).

The proposed budget amendment would make additional changes to ancillary city funds beyond the general fund.

The Downtown Little Rock Partnership, a local nonprofit group that receives city funding, would get an additional $47,500 under the budget amendment on top of the group's initial $195,000 allocation because of the La Petite Roche Tricentennial events held earlier this year.

Transfers out of the general fund tied to special projects is expected to increase by nearly $6 million to pay for costs associated with the relocation of the police property room, the demolition of the old police headquarters and ancillary buildings on West Markham Street and other needs.

The city board memo shows the changes across all city funds would result in a nearly $4.5 million net loss, with roughly $304 million in revenue over nearly $309 million in expenditures. However, in her presentation to the board at a meeting Tuesday, Little Rock Finance Director Sara Lenehan noted that the net loss would use part of the prior year's net income.

If adopted next week, the budget amendment will be the second one this year.

A previous budget amendment was adopted in May to provide all full-time, non-uniformed city employees a minimum $15 hourly wage, fulfilling a goal of Mayor Frank Scott Jr.

On Dec. 21, city board members approved the budget for this year.

The budget ordinance balanced general fund revenue and expenditures at $222 million each. Across all city funds, anticipated revenue was set at nearly $289 million and spending at close to $288 million.

The 2022 budget included a 2% across-the-board raise for municipal employees.

It also provided for a 23-person increase in the number of full-time positions within the general fund, for a total of 1,727, and a 25-person increase in the number of full-time positions across all city funds, for a total of 2,216.