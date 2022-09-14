Man, 24, pleads guilty in explosives case

BENTONVILLE -- A former John Brown University student was placed on one year of probation after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge related to possessing explosives.

Timothy Bernice Constantin, 24, of Gainesville, Fla., pleaded guilty Tuesday to possessing an instrument of a crime. He was originally charged with criminal acts involving explosives, but pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge under an agreement with prosecutors.

Police received a call Nov. 14, 2017, about a suicidal person who had made comments about committing a mass shooting or bombing, according to courts documents.

Witnesses said Constantin had been building explosive devices and igniting them off campus, according to police. Constantin admitted to building explosive devices, but no material for explosives was found during a search of his dormitory room.

Police found firearms and ammunition in Constantin's room, they said.

The search found a suicide note by Constantin, who wrote he wanted to commit a mass shooting or bombing because of his hatred for society, according to the affidavit.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren placed Constantin on one year of unsupervised probation, and he cannot possess any firearms while on probation.

He must also continue to seek mental health treatment.