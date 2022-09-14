LR man faces

firearms charge

A Little Rock man faces a firearms charge after police say he fled a traffic stop Monday night where he had drugs and a gun in the vehicle, according to an arrest report.

Little Rock officers pulled over Jonathan Byers, 47, around 7 p.m. near 4524 Asher Ave., where Byers reportedly drove away as police approached the vehicle before eventually being arrested.

Police reported finding a gun and suspected marijuana in a backpack in the vehicle, and Byers allegedly smelled of marijuana. He is a convicted felon and cannot legally own a gun.

Byers is charged with possession of a firearm by a certain person, a felony, misdemeanor charges of fleeing in a vehicle and drug possession and a traffic violation for expired tags.

Man arrested after

fleeing traffic stop

Little Rock police on Tuesday afternoon arrested a man who fled from a traffic stop during which drugs and a gun were found, according to an arrest report.

Police around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday pulled over a vehicle driven by Zaylon Watkins, 21, of Eudora, near South Wakefield Street and Westmar Lane. They reportedly saw Watkins commit a traffic violation.

Watkins is alleged to have fled on foot after being ordered to get out of the vehicle, leading police to tackle him to the ground and arrest him. After the arrest, police reported finding drugs and a gun in the vehicle Watkins fled.

Watkins is charged with six felonies -- simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, theft by receiving, proximity to certain facilities and three drug possession counts -- as well as misdemeanor charges of fraudulent use of a credit card and resisting arrest, plus three traffic citations.