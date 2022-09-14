Man arrested, charged in Wednesday shooting death of Little Rock woman

Police have arrested a man in the Wednesday shooting death of a woman in a Little Rock residence, according to a Wednesday night news release from the Little Rock Police Department.

Jamaal Johnson, 21, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a certain person, the release states.

Officers responded just before noon Wednesday to a report of a suicide in the 2400 block of Center Street, located just north of West Roosevelt Road about three-quarters of a mile west of Interstate 30. Inside the residence, the responders found the body of a woman later identified as Teresa Jones, no age given.

The 911 caller had reported hearing a gunshot and seeing a woman's body, and thus initially told police it was a suicide. Police could not immediately determine the circumstances of the death, so homicide detectives were asked to review the scene. They determined that the death was a homicide.

Little Rock police are investigating the killing was a domestic-related incident, the release states.