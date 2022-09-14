• Oprah Winfrey has selected a prison memoir by Jarvis Jay Masters, who's on death row in San Quentin State Prison in California, for her latest book club pick. Masters' "That Bird Has My Wings: The Autobiography of an Innocent Man on Death Row" was first published in 2009. Activists for years have called for the release of Masters, sentenced to death in 1990 for taking part in the murder of a prison guard. Masters, first imprisoned in 1981 for armed robbery, has filed numerous appeals trying to get the murder conviction overturned. A hearing is scheduled for next month in federal court. "A little more than 10 years ago, I was given a memoir by Jarvis Jay Masters, a man serving a death row sentence in San Quentin," Winfrey said Tuesday. "His story, of a young boy victimized by addiction, poverty, violence, the foster care system, and later the justice system, profoundly touched me then, and still does today, which is why I'm naming 'That Bird Has My Wings' as my latest ... selection." Masters said he would be "forever grateful" to Winfrey. "I turned 60 this year, having entered San Quentin at the age of 19. I wrote 'That Bird Has My Wings' while in solitary confinement, isolated and alone," he said. "My greatest hope at that time was that a few young people would read my story and learn from my mistakes. Thanks to Ms. Winfrey and her book club, my story will be introduced to a national audience. It is my greatest hope that their lives will be the better for it." Supporters of Masters have backed his claim of innocence and cited him as a model of how people can transform themselves. Masters has also written "Finding Freedom: How Death Row Broke and Opened My Heart," published in 1997.

• Teddy Gentry, a founding member of and bass player for the country music supergroup Alabama, was arrested on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge, records show. Gentry, 70, of Fort Payne, Ala., was booked into the Cherokee County Jail in that state Monday and released about a half-hour later. He also was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Sheriff Jeff Shaver said the arrest was made during a traffic stop. Gentry, along with cousins Randy Owen and Jeff Cook, formed the band more than 50 years ago and went on to sell more than 70 million albums -- releasing dozens of hits including "Dixieland Delight," "My Home's in Alabama" and "Tennessee River." The act was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2005. The group said it was retiring from the road and staged a farewell tour in 2007, but has since returned to performing. It staged a 50th anniversary tour in 2019.