Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Fayetteville

• Jose Lopez, 28, of 1639 N. Saddlehorn Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Lopez was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Springdale

• Carlos Meadath, 65, of 2826 Amhurst Loop in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with drug trafficking, delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine and distribution near certain facilities. Meadath was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

• Edna Meadath, 62, of 2826 Amhurst Loop in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with drug trafficking, delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine and distribution near certain facilities. Meadath was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.