NWA home prices soar 27% in a year

FAYETTEVILLE -- The average selling prices for homes in three Northwest Arkansas counties jumped nearly 27% for the first half of 2022 when compared with the same period last year, despite more homes being up for sale, according to the Skyline Report released Tuesday.

The average sale price for a home in Benton, Washington and Madison counties for the January through June period was $385,821 according to the Multiple Listing Services database, up dramatically from $304,235 a year ago. A rising inventory of homes had no impact on prices. There were 642 homes available for sale according to the Multiple Listing Services database for the year before period and 1,193 on the market in the most recent six-month period.

In an interview, Mervin Jebaraj, director of Center for Business and Economic Research at the Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas said Northwest Arkansas faces a challenge in providing affordable housing options as the region's population increases.

He said one of the region's advantages is its relatively low cost of housing, something that's being eroded as sale prices rise. He said in recent months housing prices have leveled off compared to national trends where home prices are seeing declines.

Jebaraj said the tight housing market has pushed some into apartments and other multifamily housing as they wait for prices to stabilize, better mortgage rates or simply more choice in the market.

On Sept. 8 Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey pegged the average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage at 5.8% while a year ago, the rate on the same loan stood at 2.88%. On a 15-year fixed rate loan, the average mortgage rate was 5.6% compared with 2.19% a year ago.

Tara Limbird, principal broker and co-owner of Rogers-based Limbird Real Estate Group said in an interview Tuesday that inflation and high demand have pushed the area's housing prices up but said a lot of the increase is the region matching other national markets, something that's been lacking over the years.

"A lot of this is just catch-up," she said.

The current market is slowing slightly she said, due to higher mortgage rates, slightly more spooked buyers worried about the economy, and general concerns about inflation and even world conflicts like the war in Ukraine. She said the result has been fewer day-one sales of listings with market pressures resulting in more realistic housing prices and the market, in general, returning to equilibrium.

"Buyers have a little more choice now," she said.

The report noted over the last decade home prices have risen 128% in the two-county area, an increase that's outpaced the national inflation rate for the same period of 29%. Madison County was only recently added to the report's calculations.

The average cost per square foot for residential housing for the January through July period was $182.62, up from $144.35 for the year ago period. Ten years ago the average cost per square foot for the period was $77.50.

A total of 2,892 residential building permits were issued for the first half of 2022, a 16% increase when compared to the same period a year ago and a 5% gain from the second half of 2021.

In the United States construction employment increased in about 70% of all metropolitan statistical areas between July 2021 and July of 2022, according to a recent release by the Associated General Contractors of America. The Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers, Metropolitan Statistical Area -- which includes Benton, Washington and Madison counties -- showed 14,100 workers employed in construction in the statistical area in July of 2022, unchanged from a year ago.

"It is good to see construction employment top year-ago levels in more than two-thirds of the nation's metro areas," Ken Simonson, chief economist for the association said in the release. "However, the record number of construction job openings at the end of June and the near-record low for construction unemployment, as well as our own survey, indicate industry employment would have been even higher if there were enough qualified workers."

The UA's Jebaraj said in the multifamily segment for the first half of 2022, the vacancy rate for apartments was 2.3% or "functionally zero" with many apartment complexes working with waiting lists since demand is so high. One-bedroom apartments are in highest demand with a vacancy rate of 0.8% for the period with two-bedroom vacancy rates at 1%.

He said builders don't really face a hard decision about whether to build. The difficulty is deciding where to build, obtaining lumber and fixtures and finding enough skilled workers.

Low availability is also pushing up apartment lease rates. The average monthly lease price for the January through July period was $860.87, up 12% from $768.48 last year. Rates are up 61% when compared to 10 years ago when they stood at $533.88.

According to the report, over the last decade the total square feet of multifamily housing available in the two county area has gone up from 18.8 million in the first half of 2012 to 35.5 million in the first half of 2022, a gain of 88%.

The Skyline Report examines the residential, commercial and multifamily real estate market in Benton,Washington and Madison counties. Researchers at the University of Arkansas' Center for Business and Economic Research compile data for the report. Arvest Bank first sponsored the Skyline Report in 2005.