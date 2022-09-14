MOTOR SPORTS

Kyle Busch to RCR

Kyle Busch will move to Richard Childress Racing next season, ending a 15-year career with Joe Gibbs Racing because the team could not come to terms with NASCAR's only active multiple Cup champion. Busch will drive the No. 8 Chevrolet for Childress in an announcement made Tuesday at the NASCAR Hall of Fame. He wore the two Cup championship rings he won driving for Gibbs on his middle fingers. "I'll be taking my talents to Welcome, North Carolina to drive the No. 8 car starting in 2023," Busch said of moving to the team based about an hour north of Charlotte. Tyler Reddick, who is currently competing for the Cup championship in the No. 8 Chevrolet, will remain under contract at RCR and drive for the team next season. In July, Reddick told Richard Childress he was moving to 23XI Racing in 2024. Childress said he informed Reddick, a two-time winner this season, he'd be out of the No. 8 next season one hour before Busch's announcement. Childress said he'd obtain a third charter for Reddick's car, but gave no other details except that Reddick's current crew chief will be paired with Busch next season. When Childress joined Busch at the announcement, the Hall of Fame team owner presented Busch's 7-year-old son, Brexton, with a contract option to someday drive for RCR. But before that, Childress handed Busch his "signing bonus," which was a boxed watch. In 2011, Childress tussled with Busch after a Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway. The car owner removed his watch and handed it to someone, saying "Hold my watch" before the altercation. Childress was fined $150,000 by NASCAR afterward. The move to RCR and rival Chevrolet is a tremendous blow to Toyota, which has been with Busch since he joined JGR and powered him to all but four of his 60 career Cup wins. Busch is also the winningest driver in the lower-level Xfinity Series and Truck Series, and his KBM truck team is a massive part of Toyota's dominance in that series.

BASKETBALL

Aces take 2-0 lead

A'ja Wilson had 26 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Las Vegas Aces to an 85-71 victory over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday night in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals.The Aces lead the best-of-5 series 2-0 and are one victory away from the franchise's first championship with Game 3 on Thursday in Connecticut. Chelsea Gray added 21 points and Kelsey Plum rebounded from an awful Game 1 to score 20 points. "A'ja cussed me out before the game. That's all I needed," said Plum, a volunteer assistant coach with the University of Arkansas last season. "About time I joined the party." After being held to a season-low 67 points in Game 1, the Aces hit 33 of 64 (51.6%) from the floor. Courtney Williams led Connecticut with 18 and Jonquel Jones addedc 16 points and 11 rebounds.

FOOTBALL

Pats' RB sidelined

New England Patriots veteran running back Ty Montgomery will miss at least the next four games after being placed on injured reserve with a right knee injury. To fill his spot on the 53-man roster, New England signed receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey from the practice squad. Offensive lineman Marcus Cannon was also signed to the practice squad. Montgomery was limited in practices leading up to the Patriots' season-opening loss at Miami. But he was active for the game, catching three passes for 15 yards and a touchdown. Humphrey signed with New England as a free agent in June, was released at the end of training camp and signed to the practice squad on Aug. 31.

Titans on IR

The Tennessee Titans placed defensive back A.J. Moore and defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand on injured reserve Tuesday. The Titans also signed defensive back Nate Brooks to the practice squad. Moore hurt an ankle late in the first quarter of the Titans' opening loss to the New York Giants. He limped to the sideline following a Giants punt return. Hand played only two snaps in the opener. He was signed to the practice squad before the final week of last season after four seasons with Detroit, who made him a fourth-round pick out of Alabama in 2018.

TENNIS

Brothers lead Sweden

A year after leading the Swedes to a surprising run to the quarterfinals, brothers Elias Ymer and Mikael Ymer got off to a good start and led their nation to victory over Argentina in the opening of the group-stage matches at the Davis Cup Finals on Tuesday in Madrid. Elias Ymer defeated Sebastian Baez 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (4), while his younger brother Mikael Ymer later comfortably beat No. 17 Diego Schwartzman 6-2, 6-2 in the Group A matches in Bologna. The Argentines scored their lone point with Maximo Gonzalez and Horacio Zeballos defeating Andre Goransson and Elias Ymer 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the doubles. In Group C at Hamburg, Germany, Alex de Minaur cruised past David Goffin 6-2, 6-2 to lead Australia to victory over Belgium. Minaur's win followed Jason Kubler's 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 triumph over Zizou Bergs. In Group B at Valencia, Spain, Canada took a lead against South Korea after Vasek Pospisil rallied to defeat Hong Seong-Chan 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (5), but Soonwoo Kwon evened the score with a 7-6 (5), 6-3 win over Felix Auger-Aliassime. In the deciding doubles, Auger-Aliassime and Pospisil defeated Song Min-Kyu and Jisung Nam 7-5, 5-7, 6-3. In Group D at Glasgow, Scotland, the Netherlands defeated Kazakhstan 2-0 after Tallon Griekspoor beat Mikhail Kukushkin 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 and Botic van de Zandschulp beat Alexander Bublik 3-6, 6-1, 6-4. The top two teams in each of the four groups will advance to the quarterfinals.

HOCKEY

Blackhaws lose McCabe

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe will miss the start of the season after he had cervical spine surgery. Team physician Michael Terry said Tuesday that McCabe is expected to return in 10 to 12 weeks. There was no word on when exactly McCabe had the surgery. McCabe, who turns 29 on Oct. 12, had 4 goals and a career-best 18 assists in 75 games last season. He signed a $16 million, four-year contract with Chicago in July 2021. Forward prospect Jalen Luypen also will miss the start of the season because of a left rotator cuff injury. The team said he is expected to return in 14 to 18 weeks.