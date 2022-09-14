On the couch

Hey, doc. Yes, it's us again, after all these years. We never meant to be rude, but it's been such a long time since we've needed you. So long, in fact, that this kind of editorial used to be written by a guy who's no longer in the editorial writing business, and hasn't been for a decade.

In the last few years, you see, we haven't needed this kind of help. We tended to self-medicate on Saturday afternoons in the fall. Because it was easy just knowing that the Arkansas Football Razorbacks really had no chance at the big time. Some of us were happy to perhaps beat LSU every other year and stay ahead of the Mississippi teams in the rankings.

But now . . . .

Doc, we have some questions. The first one:

Are we going crazy?

Doc, the piggies are No. 10 in the nation. The state's premier football team is 2-0. And the game against South Carolina wasn't as close as the score would indicate. The Hawgs even had a touchdown called back in the last few seconds of the game that would have made the blowout even blowier.

This year, the pigs get Bama at home in Fayetteville and A&M halfway betwixt here and there in Arlington. And some us are thinking . . . .

Doc, are we losing it?

Alabama barely beat Texas the other night. Arkansas beat the doors off of Texas last year. Texas ain't in the SEC yet, and the past few years those Texas teams would have never been bowl-eligible if they'd played in the Southeastern Conference. And then Bama lays that egg.

Could Nick Saban's team be ripe for the . . . . You understand that Alabama won the game. But still dropped in the polls. That's how bad a win it was.

Doc, take our temperature.

Then App State goes into College Station and beats the Aggies, who were ranked No. 6 in the nation at the time. We don't know what that says about early season rankings, but it can't say anything good.

From what we've read in the Sports section, the Aggies supposedly have a couple of monster recruiting classes coming in that will make the Kansas City Chiefs look amateur. So if you're going to catch A&M on a down year, you'd better catch them now. Could this be the year that the Hawgs take down both Alabama and A&M? Should we even say that out loud?

Have you seen what's going on in Baton Rouge, doc? Does anybody believe the Tigers are going to be good this year?

Speaking of Tigers, Missouri lost to Kansas State this past weekend. And Auburn beat San Jose State by one score.

BYU isn't BYE, and hasn't been for a while. But BYU isn't ranked in the Top 10.

Arkansas is.

Doc, we feel kind of clammy.

Could it be that, technically, in a manner of speaking, this could be Arkansas' year on the football field? Could it be that the stars are aligning in such a way that the West is open enough--just enough--that Arkansas could squeeze into the championship game against Georgia?

And then . . . .

Doc, our hearts are beating kinda fast. And our heads are swimming. Do you have anything that you can prescribe? Something a little stronger than Dramamine?

We'll need it on Saturday. And for several Saturdays after that.