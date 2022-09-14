100 years ago

Sept. 14, 1922

BENTONVILLE -- The Interstate American, a home and farm weekly, was launched recently by the publishing house of the John E. Brown College of Siloam Springs. The Rev. John E. Brown , well-known evangelist of the Methodist church and founder of the John E. Brown College, is editor, and Ernest H. Smallwood is managing editor... The new weekly contains eight pages, with general news, editorial pages, community happenings, school gossip, church and Sunday school, "Around the Farm" and other departments.

50 years ago

Sept. 14, 1972

WASHINGTON -- Representative John Paul Hammerschmidt (Rep., Ark.) of Harrison said Wednesday that he would introduce a bill to add 10,000 miles of four-lane highway to the country's primary road system. Under the proposal, some new four-lane highways would be developed while existing roadways designated for inclusion in the system would be upgraded to interstate highway standards... The congressman said passage of the bill would help meet growing traffic demands on the national highway system and enable advanced development of primary routes in Arkansas.

25 years ago

Sept. 14, 1997

MOUNTAIN PINE -- The smallmouth bass that have been stocked in Lake Ouachita should feel right at home. Their ancestors don't live very far away. The more than 14,000 smallmouth were produced from smallmouth bass caught in Big Mazarn Creek and the Ouachita and Caddo rivers. ... While it would have been easier to gather brood stock from the Ozarks, the G&FC used some unconventional methods to get Ouachita strain fish. "We couldn't have done this without the help of several Hot Springs fishermen,"said Brett Hobbs, assistant fisheries biologist for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. "A lot of those streams are not accessible because they are surrounded by private land. But we had several fishermen who wanted to help. We loaned them fish tanks, and on their fishing trips they helped gather the brood stock."

10 years ago

Sept. 14, 2012

• JACKSONVILLE -- Walking around the body of a C-130 can be pretty humbling. The large body, so close to the ground, has a high-wing design and is perched upon big round tires. Being a passenger on a C-130 is a different story. On a nearly 20-minute flight, Capt. A.J. Harrell gave his handful of passengers, which included five members of the media, the experience of positive and negative G-force as well as zero gravity aboard Fat Albert, a Lockheed C-130 Hercules turbo prop that is part of the Navy's Blue Angels flight demonstration team. Harrell and his flight crew ran the plane through its practice routine Friday for the 2012 Heritage and Heroes Open House and Air Show that took place Saturday and Sunday at Little Rock Air Force Base. ... Little Rock Air Force Base is a C-130 base, and the pilots of the Fat Albert not only received their training at the base, but the plane goes there for repairs.