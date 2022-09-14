Pope County man sentenced to more than 11 years for methamphetamine distribution

A Pope County man was sentenced Tuesday by a federal judge to spend the next 11 years, seven months in prison following his guilty plea earlier this year to conspiracy to distribute as much as 11 pounds of methamphetamine in the Central Arkansas area.

Benny Ray Pierce, 47, of Atkins, pleaded guilty to the charge last April before U.S. District Judge Brian Miller in exchange for the government's agreement to dismiss three counts of methamphetamine distribution, one count of possession of methamphetamine and one count of felon in possession of a firearm. Under U.S. sentencing statutes, Pierce could have been sentenced to life in prison and a $10 million fine.

According to Pierce's plea agreement, investigators made three controlled buys of methamphetamine -- two in Atkins and one in Russellville -- between Dec. 12, 2018 and Dec. 19, 2019, resulting in the purchase of just over two ounces of methamphetamine. According to the agreement, Pierce was pulled over by Arkansas State Police on two occasions; April 12, 2019 and Oct. 14, 2020. During the April 2019 traffic stop, which occurred in Pope County, court records said, the arresting officer saw a handgun sitting between Pierce's legs. After receiving information that Pierce had a prior felony conviction, his vehicle was searched, resulting in the discovery of a digital scale containing methamphetamine residue and a syringe inside the vehicle console.

According to the plea agreement, Pierce initially denied ownership of the weapon -- a Hi-Point .45 ACP semi-automatic pistol -- but admitted ownership after other passengers in the vehicle were questioned.

On Oct. 14, 2020, Pierce's plea agreement said he was stopped by Arkansas State Police in Faulkner County after investigators were advised that a vehicle matching the description of the one Pierce was driving would deliver about 5 pounds of methamphetamine on that date. According to a probable cause affidavit filed in Faulkner County Circuit Court following Pierce's arrest, he was pulled over driving a blue Ford F-350 pickup truck on Interstate 40 westbound at the 130 mile marker.

The affidavit said Pierce initially gave the arresting officer a fake name after telling him he did not have a driver's license with him and said he was traveling to Morrilton to work on a truck. After determining that one of Pierce's passengers was on parole and had a search waiver on file, the affidavit said, the arresting officer searched the truck, discovering approximately two grams of suspected cocaine in the driver's side door and approximately 4.2 pounds of suspected methamphetamine along with a syringe filled with suspected methamphetamine inside a black trash bag in the bed of the truck. After questioning by two agents with the 20th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the affidavit said, Pierce admitted that the drugs were his and that he had purchased the methamphetamine for $15,000.

In addition to Pierce's 139-month prison sentence, Miller ordered him to serve five years supervised release after he leaves prison.

Pierce was represented by Molly Sullivan with the Federal Public Defenders Office in Little Rock. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie Mazzanti.