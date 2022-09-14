PREP GOLF: Bentonville Dominates NWA First Tee Confidence Classic

BELLA VISTA -- Bentonville golfers put on a show Tuesday.

Lauren Pleiman shot a 6-under 66 for girls' medalist honors, and Owen Crain topped the boys' standings as the Tigers took the team title in the First Tee NWA Confidence Classic at Bella Vista Country Club.

Pleiman, fifth after Monday's opening round, finished with a two-day total of 3-over 147 and played so well Tuesday that even opponents were impressed.

"She was phenomenal," Springdale Har-Ber Coach Tim Rippy said. "I saw her make two or three of her birdies. She was just consistently hitting the fairway and giving herself makeable putts all day."

Har-Ber won the girls' competition with a 468 total, three shots better than Bentonville.

"For us to get a good, quality win against a good field has to build some confidence for our kids going into the state tournament here in a couple of weeks," Rippy said.

The Lady Wildcats' Charlie Whorton was a shot behind Pleiman in second (148), followed by Bentonville's Blakelee Sitton (151), Har-Ber's Lauren Milligan (151) and Van Buren's Caroline Teague (159).

Bentonville's boys posted a 6-over 582 total, winning by 50 shots over Van Buren. Har-Ber (633) was third, followed by Providence (646) and Fayetteville (654).

"All the credit goes to the boys," Tigers coach Kent Early said. "They have really started to gel as a team."

Bentonville placed four in the top six. Medalist Crain, who shot a 70 on Monday, carded a 73 to finish at 1-under 143. Landon McNitt (146) was fourth, with Tiger teammates AJ Martin (147) fifth and Zach Carter (148) sixth.

Providence's Stiles Hunter (145) was third, and Har-Ber's Logan Mayo (146) took fifth.





First Tee NWA Confidence Classic

Team scores

Boys (top four scores used)

1. Bentonville;582

2. Van Buren;632

3. Springdale Har-Ber;633

4. Providence;646

5. Fayetteville;654

6. Bentonville West;663

7. Mountain Home;681

8. Greenwood;714

9. Alma;752

10. Siloam Springs;756

Individuals

1. Owen Crain, Bentonville;143

2. Stiles Hunter, Providence;145

3. Logan Mayo, Har-Ber;146

4. Landon McNitt, Bentonville;146

5. AJ Martin, Bentonville;147

6. Zach Carter, Bentonville;148

7. Stevens Hunter, Providence;150

8. Drew Griffiths, Van Buren;152

9. Braydon McDougal, Bentonville;153

10. JD Frederiksen, Van Buren;158

Team scores

Girls (top three scores used)

1. Springdale Har-Ber;468

2. Bentonville;471

3. Bentonville West;506

4. Rogers Heritage;566

5. Mountain Home;567

6. Greenwood;596

7. Rogers;600

7. Van Buren;600

9. Fayetteville;626

10. Siloam Springs;672

Individuals

1. Lauren Pleiman, Bentonville;147

2. Charlie Whorton, Har-Ber;148

3. Blakelee Sitton, Bentonville;151

4. Lauren Milligam, Har-Ber;151

5. Caroline Teague, Van Buren;159

6. Tatum Potts, Bentonville West;167

7. Elle Cozad, Bentonville West;167

8. Alexa Burkett, Har-Ber;169

9. Chloe Comstock; Bentonville;178

10. Madison Bell, Bentonville West;178







