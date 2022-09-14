Queen’s body returns London palace

LONDON -- The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II returned Tuesday to Buckingham Palace, making its way through a drizzly London as crowds lined the route for a glimpse of the hearse and to bid her a final farewell.

Thousands outside the palace cheered and clapped as the hearse swung around a roundabout in front of the queen's official London residence and through the wrought iron gates. Her son, King Charles III, and other immediate family members waited inside.

The coffin traveled to London from Edinburgh, where 33,000 people filed silently past it in the 24 hours at St. Giles' Cathedral after it had been brought there from her cherished summer retreat, Balmoral. The queen -- the only monarch many in the United Kingdom have ever known -- died there Sept. 8 at age 96 after 70 years on the throne.

The military C-17 Globemaster carrying the casket touched down at RAF Northolt, an air force base in the west of London, about an hour after it left Edinburgh. U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace and a military honor guard were among those at the base for the arrival.

The coffin will be taken by horse-drawn gun carriage today to the Houses of Parliament to lie in state for four days before Monday's funeral at Westminster Abbey.

"Scotland has now bid our Queen of Scots a sad, but fond farewell," Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said. "We will not see her like again."

Charles had returned to London from Northern Ireland, where his visit drew a rare moment of unity from politicians in a region with a contested British and Irish identity that is deeply divided over the monarchy.

The new king is making his own journey this week, visiting the four nations of the U.K. -- England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Hundreds gathered around Hillsborough Castle near Belfast, the royal family's official residence in Northern Ireland. The area in front of the gates to the castle was carpeted with hundreds of floral tributes.





Charles and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, got out of their car to wave to the crowd and reach out to villagers.

While there was a warm welcome in Hillsborough, the British monarchy draws mixed emotions in Northern Ireland, where there are two main communities: mostly Protestant unionists who consider themselves British and largely Roman Catholic nationalists who see themselves as Irish.





That split fueled three decades of violence known as "the Troubles" involving paramilitary groups on both sides and U.K. security forces, in which 3,600 people died. The royal family was touched personally by the violence: Lord Louis Mountbatten, a cousin of the queen, was killed by an Irish Republican Army bomb in 1979.

A sectarian divide remains, 25 years after Northern Ireland's 1998 peace agreement.

For some Irish nationalists, the monarch represents an oppressive foreign power. But others acknowledge the queen's role in forging peace.

In a sign of how far Northern Ireland has come on the road to peace, representatives of Sinn Fein attended commemorative events for the queen and meeting the king Tuesday.

Alex Maskey, speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly, said the queen "demonstrated how individual acts of positive leadership can help break down barriers and encourage reconciliation."

Charles responded that she had tried to play a role "in bringing together those whom history had separated, and in extending a hand to make possible the healing of long-held hurts."

He said he would draw on his mother's "shining example."

Still, not everyone was welcoming the new king.

On the Falls Road in Belfast, several walls are decorated with murals of Bobby Sands, an IRA member who died while on a hunger strike in prison in 1981, and others killed in the Troubles.

"Bobby Sands was our king here," said 52-year-old Bobby Jones. "Queen never done nothing for us. Never did. None of the royals do."

Irish leaders attended a service of reflection at St. Anne's Cathedral in Belfast despite tense relations between Dublin and London over Brexit.

Before being flown to London, the queen's oak coffin was carried from St. Giles' Cathedral to the strain of bagpipes. Crowds lining the Royal Mile through the historic heart of Edinburgh broke into applause as the coffin, accompanied by the queen's daughter, Princess Anne, was driven to Edinburgh Airport.

"I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest mother's life," Princess Anne said in a statement. "It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys. Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting."