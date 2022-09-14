Rogers City Council approves police camera procedures, funds for parks projects

ROGERS -- The Rogers City Council on Tuesday approved new policies and procedures for cameras worn by police officers as well as updated policies for in-car cameras.

The procedures, which were approved unanimously by the council, outline when the city's law enforcement will activate body worn cameras.

"When possible, officers shall activate the BWC to record all contacts with citizens in the performance of official duties," the procedures state.

According to the procedures, body cameras should be activated during vehicle and pedestrian stops, consensual encounters, DWI investigations, detentions and arrests, use of force incidents, searches of persons or property, transportation of citizens or detainees, K9 deployments, suspect and witness statements and interviews, vehicle and foot pursuits and other instances the officer or a supervisor believes should be recorded.

The body camera system is designed to record automatically when triggered by the drawing of the officer's firearm, the pressing of a manual activation button or any event that triggers the officer's in-car video recording while the body camera is within range, the procedures state.

Both victim privacy and privacy concerning the inside of people's homes are addressed within the procedures, Rogers Police Chief Jonathan Best said.

"Any time you're going to someone's house that you would normally have to ask consent for a law enforcement officer to enter, we've got to let them know you're recording and ask them if they'd like you to turn it off," Best said.

Victims who are telling their story and are uneasy about being recorded can also request that the officer turn off their body camera. In both cases, the officer has to state the reasons for turning off the camera before stopping the recording, he said.

At its July 12 meeting, the council approved spending $1,180,000 from the city's general reserve fund on the cameras, which also included cameras for police vehicles and interview rooms.

Best said at the July meeting that officers wanted the cameras for "better evidence collection, personal liability and to resolve external complaints more quickly."

Department officials had discussed obtaining body cameras for nearly a decade, according to Best.

The Fayetteville and Springdale police departments have been using body cameras for years. Bentonville police adopted body cameras in late 2020. Sheriff's deputies in both Benton and Washington counties also wear cameras.

In other business, interest earnings totaling $2.9 million from the city's 2018 bond issue will be used for projects by the Parks and Recreation Department, including major projects Mount Hebron Park and Northwest Park.

"There's interest that has been earned on all of the different bond accounts," finance director Casey Wilhelm said. "All the interest that has been earned since 2018 has been deposited into a general project account, but we can't spend that general project account interest without the approval of City Council."

"Parks has big projects going, so we'd like to ask to use that interest that's earned on all those accounts into the parks projects," she said.

Bond money has been used for street, parks and recreation, fire department and police department improvements in the city. Voters approved the $299.5 million bond issue -- including $59.5 million for refunding old bonds, $178 million for streets, $41 million for parks, $9.5 million for fire and $11.5 million for police -- in August 2018.

Mount Hebron Park, located on over 70 acres off Mt. Hebron Road, will be the first major park on the west side of town.

Northwest Park, off North 13th Street and Sunset Drive, was built around 1970 and will be renovated.

The council unanimously approved the ordinance.