Sign-ups start for kids cooking class

Youngsters can become better cooks and consumers and even learn a little about gardening at a class being offered by the Arts & Science Center.

Registration is open for the fall series of CrEATe Lab, the cooking program for ages 10-17 at the center’s location at 701 S. Main St. in Pine Bluff.

This series consists of six sessions, 1-3 p.m. Saturdays, Sept. 24, Oct. 1, Oct. 8, Oct. 15, Oct. 22 and Oct. 29. CrEATe Lab will meet at ASC’s The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St., according to a news release.

The fall program will focus on the role of dairy in a healthy lifestyle, said Faith Anaya, CrEATe Lab’s lead instructor and owner of the cooking school, Kids Cook!

CrEATe Lab is sponsored by Undeniably Dairy, and is in partnership with Arkansas Children’s Hospital and Kids Cook!

Each CrEATe Lab series has three components: Cooking, gardening and shopping.

Students are taught how to read nutrition labels to help guide their food purchases; to prepare nutritious meals; and basic kitchen skills – such as how to properly wash, peel, chop, and slice ingredients as well as how to avoid illness from improper food preparation.

“Adult family members will be invited to a session with a registered dietitian to learn about nutritious eating on a budget,” Anaya said.

Students will also prepare a dish for a local food pantry.

The program cost is $35, and half scholarships are available. Parents or guardians may register at asc701.org/create-lab or by calling (870) 536-3375. The class is limited to 10 students.

Launched in 2020, CrEATe Lab aims to help families in Jefferson County turn knowledge of dietary choices into delicious and affordable meals, according to a news release.



