Solar cost tool seen for farms

Arkansas poultry growers will have access to a tool this fall to help determine whether producing solar power makes sense for their farms.

Poultry is Arkansas' largest agricultural commodity and the state ranks third in the nation for broiler production.

Poultry is also one of the most energy-intensive animals to raise, so solar power is a way for growers to offset electricity costs around the farm, said Yi Liang, University of Arkansas associate professor of biological and agricultural engineering. Liang is also a researcher at the university's Center of Excellence for Poultry Science.

Growers use electricity to heat poultry houses, for lighting the houses year-round, and to power fans for ventilation, automatic feeders and pumps.

"Ventilation by far is the largest electricity consumer, and it varies a lot during their flock cycles. They tend to use less when they have baby chicks and they use a lot during summer," Liang said.

Liang and Michael Popp, agricultural economics and agribusiness professor for the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station, were inspired by the savings that solar panel systems create and are developing a free tool to help poultry growers weigh the costs of installation.

Upfront costs for installing a solar power system can be high, but it is also a safe investment, Popp said.

Costs to install solar in the U.S. have dropped by more than 60% over the past decade, though supply chain and shipping issues related to the pandemic, as well as trade instability, have resulted in some recent price increases, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association.

The Inflation Reduction Act signed into law in August increases an existing federal energy investment tax credit to 30% for solar projects, to include projects installed this year, through the end of 2032, and provides several other tax incentives to install solar.

Farmers in Arkansas who produce solar can use net metering to offset electricity costs, tying multiple meters to wells, poultry houses, residences and more; net meter aggregation means farmers can build one solar project and tie all those meters together.

Arkansas utility customers who generate their own solar power and produce an excess can send the extra power to their utility for a credit on their bill.

The state Public Service Commission, which regulates utilities, also posted new net-metering rules for solar development in June 2020, allowing existing agreements between utilities and non-metering customers to remain or be grandfathered in for 20 years, or until 2040.

When it comes to farmers' seeking financing from a bank to install a solar system, Popp said solar energy is a safe investment because the revenue stream is relatively certain.

"As long as regulation is in place so that there's reduced uncertainty about whether net metering appears or disappears and all those kinds of things, if there's more certainty along those lines, then I would think bankers would be less hesitant to provide loans," Popp said.

The Poultry Solar Analysis Tool is aimed at helping poultry growers determine whether they should or should not invest in solar based on their electricity bills, Popp said.

The tool is expected to be available sometime in October.

Producers can type "Michael Popp Poultry Solar Analysis Tool" into a search engine to locate the tool this fall, fill out the spreadsheet, email Popp the completed spreadsheet, and Popp will perform an analysis.

Producers will type in information from their electricity bills over the prior 12 months and the tool calculates what the base or access fees are each month and what the variable electricity rate is, Popp said.

"When you're installing solar, you would still pay those base access fees but you would offset the variable rate component of the electricity bills," Popp said.

There are 32 electricity providers in Arkansas so base access fees and variable rates will differ, Popp said.

"And those will also depend on how much electricity you're pulling from the [power] grid," Popp said.

Costs to install solar will depend on the size of a solar system and what electricity provider network or territory the producer's farm is located in, Popp said, adding that producers should consider what their electricity use is on the farm to determine the size the solar power system needed.

The tool provides a summary report of what the profitability of a solar system is over 30 years and how that profitability changes based on factors like electricity rates, loan terms and interest rates.

The university's Center of Excellence for Poultry Science also plans to host an event this fall to provide more information about solar power.