Springdale school district to pay teachers, staff bonus of $2,400

SPRINGDALE -- The Springdale School District will pay each of its approximately 3,000 full-time employees a bonus of $2,400 at a total cost of about $8.5 million, the School Board decided Tuesday without a dissenting vote.

Tuesday night's vote comes one week after a subcommittee of the Arkansas Legislative Council signed off on granting $77.2 million in federal American Rescue Plan money to schools. The council is a group of lawmakers who oversee government operations when the Legislature is not in session. The full council recommended districts pay teachers and other staff $5,000 bonuses to help retain and recruit teachers.

The Springdale district already paid $2,600 in bonuses before lawmakers made that suggestion and released the $77.2 million to help pay for it, Kelly Hayes, district deputy superintendent for finance, told the School Board. The additional $2,400 will bring the bonus amount to the full $5,000 recommended by the lawmakers, he said.

Full-time employees will get their bonus in two halves, Hayes said and the board approved. The first payment will arrive Nov. 1. The second is set for May 1, 2023. Regular payroll deductions will apply.

The $77.2 million comes from the more than $1 billion in federal funding the state received from the Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund to support schools during the covid-19 pandemic. The ESSER funds are a part of the American Rescue Plan Act approved by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in March 2021. The state Department of Education required legislative council approval to distribute the money.

In other business, district Superintendent Jared Cleveland received the 2023 Superintendent of the Year award from the Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators. Educators and administrators from around the state surprised Cleveland at Tuesday's meeting with the cooperation of the School Board. Cleveland expressed both surprise and gratitude at the statewide award, saying that no one wins such an award alone and declaring that his administrative team was the best in the state.

The board also approved plans for 18 full-time commissioned school security officers to be hired by the district. The planned starting salary is $30,400 a year.



