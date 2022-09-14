BASKETBALL

Tipoff, TV set for Hogs-Sooners

The University of Arkansas men's basketball game against Oklahoma in Tulsa on Dec. 10 will tip off at noon and be televised on ESPN2, Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said in a Twitter post Tuesday.

It will be the second consecutive year Arkansas and Oklahoma have played in Tulsa at the BOK Center. The Sooners beat the Razorbacks 88-66 last season.

-- Bob Holt

GOLF

UALR men run away with USF Intercollegiate title

The University of Arkansas-Little Rock men carded a tournament-best 7-under 277 in Tuesday's final round at the Olympic Club in San Francisco, finishing five shots ahead of second-place BYU to win the University of San Francisco Intercollegiate.

The Trojans' 7-under par 845 for the tournament gave UALR its 12th tournament win under Coach Jake Harrington.

Grand Canyon transfer Matteo Cristoni was one of four Trojans among the top 16 individuals. Cristoni, a sophomore from Modena, Italy, led UALR with a 4-under 209.

Jansen Smith finished 10th at 1-under par 211, with Nico Horder and Anton Albers two shots behind in a tie for 12th.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

Schmidt 2nd, ASU women 5th in Missouri

A 2-over par 74 on the final day at Rivercut Golf Course in Springfield, Mo., dropped Olivia Schmidt from the top individual spot, but the Arkansas State senior still finished the week at even par, tying for second at the Payne Stewart Memorial hosted by Missouri State.

Casey Sommer, competing as an individual, tied for fifth with a 3-0ver 219, three shots behind Schmidt.

The Red Wolves turned in their best team round Tuesday with a 5-over 293. For the week, they finished fifth among 15 teams at 24-over par 888.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

UALR women end Green Wave Classic in 12th

The University of Arkansas-Little Rock women finished 12th among 14 teams at Tulane's Green Wave Fall Classic, posting a 23-over 887 at Bayou Oaks at City Park in New Orleans.

Agatha Alesson led all Trojans, tying for 31st among individuals with a 1-over 217. UALR has posted six of its top 11 tournament finishes under Coach Jenna Birch, including this week.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

CROSS COUNTRY

UALR's Payton, Horton sweep OVC weekly honors

University of Arkansas-Little Rock juniors Andrew Payton and Matilda Horton were both Ohio Valley Conference cross country runners of the week after posting top-five finishes at the University of Central Arkansas XC Challenge last weekend in Conway.

Payton's time of 14 minutes, 47.2 seconds was a personal best and his second top-five finish in as many weeks. Horton, posting a time of 17:49.5, shaved nearly two minutes off her season-opening time on Sept. 1.

-- Mitchell Gladstone